Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 25 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Mild winter has led to a spike in pneumonia cases

The mild weather has meant conditions in some sheds has left cattle extremely vulnerable to viral diseases such as pneumonia, which spreads rapidly in a warm, humid environment
The mild weather has meant conditions in some sheds has left cattle extremely vulnerable to viral diseases such as pneumonia, which spreads rapidly in a warm, humid environment

Eamon O'Connell

The mild weather of late has been wonderful to be out working in, but it has not been without its problems. We have seen a dramatic increase in the numbers of pneumonia cases in the past few weeks. Viruses that cause pneumonia spread most rapidly in a warm and humid environment.

The lack of any wind and the mild weather meant that conditions in some sheds were primed for this to happen.

Sheds became very warm and stuffy due to a lack of air movement.

We saw a number of cases where a single animal with pneumonia turned into a large number of cases in a short few days. Sick animals were treated, swabs were taken and vaccination was carried out based on the results.

Mortality was low, but the loss of body condition, especially in cattle that were being fattened will be quite costly.

Lice have become a very prominent problem this winter. Lice love warm and humid weather so this has been their favourite winter for a long time. There are two types of lice - biting lice and sucking lice. There are a number of products available to treat lice.

Mastitis

Make sure they treat both types of lice and keep an eye on withdrawal periods, especially for milking cows. Also, treat all animals in the shed. If some aren't treated, then lice will spread quickly through the shed again.

Mastitis has been seen more frequently this winter, especially in winter milking herds or in herds where late calving cows were milked on over Christmas.

Also Read

Cubicle beds became damp quite quickly and, combined with the higher than normal temperatures, an ideal environment is created for bacteria. Cleaning cubicles twice daily and dressing with lime will greatly help to limit cases of mastitis.

There has been an increased incidence of coughing from lungworm in the past few weeks. Pastures were grazed very late, especially by younger, lighter cattle. Worm dosing protocols have varied a lot this year, which has led to some animals going long periods without a treatment for parasites. If in doubt, have a quick chat with your vet.

A few faecal samples will give a good indication of what course of action is needed.

We have also noticed some younger cattle developing scour at grass in the last few weeks.

When parasites are deemed to be not the problem, it is often a lack of fibre that causes the scour. Simply adding fibre to the diet in the form of hay or silage has solved the problem. This has been the case, particularly where forage crops are grazed without an added source of fibre.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman, who made the Rich List for 2019 with an estimated wealth of €850m.

Rich List: Meet the country's wealthiest people in the agri-food sector
ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe

'New restrictions will hinder calf export trade'
Eimear McGuinness

Mart manager calls for united front to fight insurance hikes
Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

MEPs urge countries to increase checks on live exports, but no further ban
Some numbers Leo might want to mull over in advance of next week include the fact the UK remains the dominant destination for beef, with 50pc of exports going to the UK, and 75pc of beef imported into the UK in November was from Ireland. Photo: Getty Images

Margaret Donnelly: 'Varadkar facing a grilling by farmers over meat, Brexit...
Denis Drennan

Water fees 'must be kept to a minimum'
Farmers at the ring at Headford mart cattle and sheep sale. Photo: Ray Ryan.

Beef Prices: Cow kills tilting scales in favour of the factories


Top Stories

Here’s some things to consider when deciding to opt for contract rearing your heifers this year or not.

Thinking of contract rearing? Here’s everything you need to know before...
Warning light on the roof of the tractor to attract the attention of other road users

Tractor driver found not guilty of careless driving causing death
Richard Bruton has warned that the window opportunity to tackle climate change is closing (Niall Carson/PA)

Danger new climate change moves will be seen as anti-rural - Bruton
Snow being cleared during Storm Emma

Darragh McCullough: Greenfield experience raises big questions about rapid dairy...
A vendor prepares pork for sale at a market in Beijing, China December 26, 2018. Picture taken December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

China's US pork imports plunge in 2018 as trade war bites
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller that contains glyphosate for sale in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's glyphosate exit to be 80% complete by 2021 -minister
(Stock picture)

Elderly man dies in farm accident while helping neighbouring farmer