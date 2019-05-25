Mike Brady: Beware the pitfalls of farm partnerships
A well thought-out exit strategy needs to be built into partnership models for farm businesses
Ireland has a very fragmented pattern of land ownership. The country has a total land area of 6.9m hectares of which 4.5m are used for agriculture. There are 137,500 farmers so the average farm size is just 32.4ha (80ac).
This small farm size has been cited by the Department of Agriculture Food and Marine (DAFM) as a barrier to the viability of our family farms.
Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.
Farm Partnerships have been promoted as the solution to this structural problem. There are two main categories of Farm Partnerships operating in Ireland today.
Firstly, there are Registered Farm Partnerships whereby two farmers come together, sign a partnership agreement and register it with in the partnership office in Dublin. Entering such a partnership allows both farmers to retain their individual identity when it comes to EU grants and payments but operate as a partnership in every other way. There are individual Basic Payments, two GLAS payments and of course the double TAMS. There are also a selection of taxation benefits to incentivise the farmer follow the registered partnership path. But there are one set financial accounts.
Secondly, there are Non-Registered Farm Partnerships commonly known as Tax Partnerships. These partnerships exist primarily because they cannot meet the criteria to qualify as Registered Farm Partnerships.
However, the toxic mix of maximising grants/subsidies, and minimising taxation has made the decision-making process much more complicated for many farmers considering such arrangements.
The new trendy question in Irish agriculture is to ask a farmer, what's your farm business trading structure?
The business could be trading as: