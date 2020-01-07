Mike Brady: 2020 needs to be a year of unity for farmers

In recent decades the strength of trade unions in all industries have significantly diminished, but farmers were the exception until 2019.

Love them or leave them, for years the IFA, ICMSA and Macra na Feirme have represented Irish farmers with strength and unity. They have vast experience, contacts and - more importantly - a structure from local branches all the way to the decision-making process in Brussels to assist and enhance the their members' farming lives.

For me, 2019 will be remembered as the year when farmers turned on farmers.

The emergence of the Beef Plan Movement (BPM) and Independent Farmers of Ireland (IFoI) in 2019 in addition to the higher profile of the Irish Cattle & Sheep Association (ICSA) and Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has led to unprecedented fragmentation in the Irish farmer lobby movement.

The feedback I'm getting at farm level is that the average farmer is disappointed with the recent performance of the established farm organisations, but many are embarrassed with the actions of the populist movements that emerged in 2019.

It has never been easier to set up a new organisation or movement all you need is a Twitter, Facebook, and Whatsapp account and away you go.

Your family does not have to be steeped in the history of the organisation, you don't have to know the other members of the organisation or even pay a membership fee.

The disruption presently happening in the farmer lobby movement is not new or unique.

This new form of protest/lobbying is evident all over the globe as evidenced by the Yellow Vest Movement in France and anti-government protesters in Hong Kong and Chile, but the best example for us is the Brexit Party in the UK.

What is interesting to recognise and understand is that these organisations or movements will often cease to exist as quickly as they were set up.

For example, there is unlikely to be a need for a Brexit Party in the UK after January 31.

So how do we restore and build unity among farmers?

Surely the first step for the established and newer groups is to join together in an umbrella coalition' and present a united front to fight for 'the cause'.

I highlight 'the cause' as I believe it must be cause by cause.

It will take a brave leader in any of the current organisations to promote this suggestion, but it's clear that without unity, the farming lobby will fail.

If organisations put their differences aside to fight for an identified common cause. this would show great strength and unity in the industry.

Such coalitions would only be temporary or for a limited period of time until the cause is achieved, or a particular protest exhausted.

For example, the recent/ongoing beef protests would have been much more effective if such a temporary coalition was formed to fight for the common cause.

Achieving the stated goals of a specific cause will increase credibility and foster support for this new temporary 'pop-up coalition'-type approach.

The next step is to figure out what exactly to fight for.

This will be the most difficult task of all, as it's the very reason why we have so many organisations in the first place; they cannot agree on what to fight for.

We have to start with the bigger picture where there is a huge onus on government via the Department in Agriculture Food and Marine (DAFM) and all stakeholders to set out a clear and detailed pathway for the industry.

Strategy

I recently attended an open policy debate on Irelands Agri Food Strategy for 2030.

As the EU primarily determines agricultural policy in this country ,the upcoming EU- Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) reform is the place to start.

The following are the stated nine specific objectives of the Common Agriculture Policy post 2020:

* support viable farm income and resilience across the Union to enhance food security;

* enhance market orientation and increase competitiveness, including greater focus on research, technology and digitalisation;

* improve the farmers' position in the value chain;

* contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as sustainable energy;

* foster sustainable development and efficient management of natural resources such as water, soil and air;

* contribute to the protection of biodiversity, enhance ecosystem services and preserve habitats and landscapes;

* attract young farmers and facilitate business development in rural areas;

* promote employment, growth, social inclusion and local development in rural areas, including bio-economy and sustainable forestry;

* improve the response of EU agriculture to societal demands on food and health, including safe, nutritious and sustainable food, food waste, as well as animal welfare.

The DAFM state the "those objectives will be complemented by the cross-cutting objective of modernising the sector in fostering and sharing of knowledge, innovation and digitalisation in agriculture and rural areas."

These are very high level objectives, but the real challenge is for us as an industry to distil these lofty objectives into a clear strategic plan with clear goals and specific actions to execute the plan.

A clear strategic plan will provide the platform and pathway for the industry.

A strong farm lobby organisation/movement will buy into such a plan and lead the way by forming coalitions, as needed, to keep the plan on track to benefit of its farmer members.

Mike Brady is managing director at Brady Group agricultural consultants & land agents; email: mike@bradygroup.ie

Indo Farming