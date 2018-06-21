Michael Spellman elected President of ICOS

Michael Spellman has been elected President of ICOS, the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society, following a meeting of the Board today.

Mr Spellman is currently Chairman of the ICOS National Marts Committee and is a former President of the European Association of Livestock Markets (EALM), and a former Chairman of Roscommon Leader Partnership.

From Kilteevan, Co. Roscommon, he is a Board Member of ICOS and of Roscommon Co-operative Livestock Mart. He is married to Marie and they have 2 children. Michael Spellman said, “We have an extraordinarily vibrant agrifood sector, and farmer owned and controlled co-operatives play a huge role in underpinning, supporting, and driving it”.

"Notwithstanding the enormous potential which our industry has, and the ambition we have to grow our exports in line with Food Wise 2025, we face enormous challenges around CAP funding, volatility, and compliance with our environmental commitments." "Our member Co-ops will play a central role in supporting our farmers to deliver on their own potential, putting in place the infrastructure to process and market their produce and bring it to the global marketplace. ICOS, under my Presidency, will continue to promote the Co-op model, and work to support Co-ops and their Boards, with their Rules, Governance, Representation, and Member Engagement.