Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Meet the two brothers retiring from farming after a lifetime of dairying

As they prepare to sell their stock and lease the land, Martin and John Beirne are bracing themselves for the ‘shock to the system’ of what comes next

Standing down: John and Martin Beirne on their dairy farm in Meath. Photos: Seamus Farrelly Expand
The brothers in the farmhouse, which they are keeping Expand
The brothers hard at work in the yard. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly Expand
John washing the milking parlour Expand
The Beirnes' herd of pedigree Holstein-Friesians Expand
The Beirne's farm which they plan to lease Expand
John with a new calf on the farm Expand
The Beirne brothers on their farm in Gillstown, Meath Expand
Expand

Close

Standing down: John and Martin Beirne on their dairy farm in Meath. Photos: Seamus Farrelly

Standing down: John and Martin Beirne on their dairy farm in Meath. Photos: Seamus Farrelly

The brothers in the farmhouse, which they are keeping

The brothers in the farmhouse, which they are keeping

The brothers hard at work in the yard. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly

The brothers hard at work in the yard. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly

John washing the milking parlour

John washing the milking parlour

The Beirnes' herd of pedigree Holstein-Friesians

The Beirnes' herd of pedigree Holstein-Friesians

The Beirne's farm which they plan to lease

The Beirne's farm which they plan to lease

John with a new calf on the farm

John with a new calf on the farm

The Beirne brothers on their farm in Gillstown, Meath

The Beirne brothers on their farm in Gillstown, Meath

/

Standing down: John and Martin Beirne on their dairy farm in Meath. Photos: Seamus Farrelly

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Bachelor brothers Martin and John Beirne are hanging up their boots having spent their whole lives dairy farming in Gillstown, Co Meath.

Back when we were children, there were 14 dairy farming families in this area. Now, when we get out, there’ll only be two left,” says Martin, whose parents bought the farm in 1962 after returning from Birmingham.

Most Watched

Privacy