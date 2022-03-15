Meet the two brothers retiring from farming after a lifetime of dairying

Bachelor brothers Martin and John Beirne are hanging up their boots having spent their whole lives dairy farming in Gillstown, Co Meath.

“Back when we were children, there were 14 dairy farming families in this area. Now, when we get out, there’ll only be two left,” says Martin, whose parents bought the farm in 1962 after returning from Birmingham.

To help manage health issues, this is their last calving season, and the brothers are getting ready to sell their stock and lease their land.

Expand Close The brothers hard at work in the yard. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The brothers hard at work in the yard. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly

John developed asthma, which prevents him from continuing.

“I can’t milk the cows any more. I’m allergic to them and to straw and dust so I can’t go on farming,” he says.

Martin, meanwhile, has back issues. “I wouldn’t be getting out only for my back,” he says. “I have to have back surgery and I’m no longer fit for purpose, as they say. Age was going to come against us shortly anyway I suppose.”

The brothers, who are still only in their sixties, say they don’t know what the future holds for them or for the farm long-term.

“We thought about selling the whole lot — cattle, house, farm and all — but we decided against it,” says Martin. “The house is right in the middle of the farm so if we sold the farm, the house would have to go with it. It’s the family home and we weren’t ready to sell it yet.

Expand Close The brothers in the farmhouse, which they are keeping / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The brothers in the farmhouse, which they are keeping

“So we decided to just sell the stock and to lease the farm. That way we still have an income coming in from the land and we get to keep the house.”

They haven’t ruled out selling the land and house in a few years, though.

“We’ll lease the farm for five years or so and see how we get on. By then we’ll have reached our seventies and maybe we’ll feel like selling up then,” says Martin.

“We won’t know what to do with ourselves. A lot of people have told us that it’s going to be a big shock to the system, going from farming seven days a week all our lives to now nothing.

“We might look for other work or we might not, we don’t know what we’re going to do.

Expand Close The Beirnes' herd of pedigree Holstein-Friesians / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Beirnes' herd of pedigree Holstein-Friesians

“Getting out hasn’t been an easy decision to make. It’s like anyone retiring, it’s okay thinking about it, until it really happens.”

There have been huge changes on the farm since John and Martin’s parents took it over.

“Our mother and father hand-milked 18 cows in the ’60s,” says Martin. “They got a machine for a while, but they got rid of it again because they thought they were getting more milk by hand.

“They had put in a vacuum line and the cows were all tied in a line in the byre. Back then, milking equipment wasn’t what it is now. Then in 1976 they put in a four-unit abreast parlour.

“Every farm had a milk stand at the bottom of the road. We had a communal one that we shared with three or four other families. The milk lorry would come and lift it up and collect all the milk together.”

Expand Close John with a new calf on the farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John with a new calf on the farm

Martin and John’s parents kept British Friesians, but when the brothers took over in the ’90s, they got into pedigree Holstein Friesians.

“We were building a cubicle shed and a fella we knew from the Irish Holstein Friesian Association, Bobby Frank, came on to the yard one day and we got chatting,” says Martin.

“He said we should think about going pedigree if we wanted a higher milk yield. That was that. Bobby advised us on what bulls we needed to use with the stock, and we’ve been pedigree ever since.

“The pedigree Holsteins are big, tall cows and they’re easy calving. Their milk yield is high: we’ve been getting 7,500L from them every year.”

Expand Close The Beirne's farm which they plan to lease / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Beirne's farm which they plan to lease

The Beirnes, who farm around 140ac in total, added an extra two units to their parlour.

“It was still taking forever to milk the cows even with the six units. We were in the parlour for five hours every day, so in 2012 we put in a new 10-unit Dairymaster parlour with a milk recording plant.

“We thought about putting in a robot, but we decided it was too expensive.

“We’ve seen a lot of change over the years in dairy, from co-ops not wanting our winter milk, to drops and rises in milk prices, but the biggest change has to be the mechanisation of the industry and robotic milking,” says John.

The Beirnes have steadily increased stock numbers over the years, and they’re now milking 95 cows and have been keeping 145 cattle in total.

“We have replacement heifers and in-calf heifers as well as the milking cows. We expanded numbers when the milk quotas were abolished way back,” says Martin.

The brothers say that even though milk prices are good now, they think their father was doing better in the ’60s and ’70s.

Expand Close John washing the milking parlour / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John washing the milking parlour

“The input costs of farming have gone through the roof. Even though we’re getting 45c/L for our milk, which is a good price, and our milk has a protein content of 3.5pc and a fat content of 4.3pc, I still think our father was better off because the cost of living wasn’t nearly as high back then,” says Martin.

“At one point, in 2013 or 2014, the price fell out of winter milk. We’ve always supplied Lakeland Dairies, but at that point, they were only giving us factory price for our winter milk once we went over our quotas.

“So a group of us farmers got together and formed the Emmet group. We started supplying our milk to Linwood in Northern Ireland.

“That went great for a while until we started over-supplying them with milk. They couldn’t take all we were producing so we went back to Lakelands.”

Expand Close The Beirne brothers on their farm in Gillstown, Meath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Beirne brothers on their farm in Gillstown, Meath

Cattle Sale

Martin and John’s herd of pedigree Holstein Friesians will go on sale at Carnaross Mart on April 27.

“This could be an ideal opportunity for a new dairy entrant as there will be a variety of cows on sale which are suitable for various different systems, from grazing to robotic milking,” says Michael Taaffe of Taaffe Auctioneers, who will be holding the sale.

“This is also a sale that could be of interest to established dairy farmers as it’s a great opportunity to put hands on highly bred stock from a long-established herd.

“The sale will comprise 70 cows, eight in-calf heifers and four heifer calves.

“Lakeland Co-op figures show that the herd average for 2021 was 7,676L with a butterfat content of 4.14pc and a protein content of 3.45pc.

“The milking herd is winter and spring calving and in recent years the herd has used high-EBI AI bulls which have increased milk solids and cow fertility.

“It’s a genuine dispersal sale, and one there will be interest in.”

The brothers say their herd will have a lot of benefits for whoever buys it.

“The cows are big, tall animals and we’ve found them easy calving. We’ve been focusing on high-quality breeding and we know we have good stock that won’t be of bother to anyone,” says Martin.

“Holstein heifers can be bred at 15 months of age, when they weigh about 800 pounds. We calve them down now at just two years old and we find that works well for us.

“The calves usually weigh around 90lb at birth and then fully grown cows can weigh up to 1,500lb.”

Martin says pedigree Holstein Friesians are usually good for breeding until they reach six or seven years of age.

“The milk cheque is never great in February so every year we keep weanlings and sell them in February,” he says.

“That’s what we did this year — we sold the last of them and now we’re left with the 70 cows and the few in-calf heifers and heifer calves to be sold in Carnaross.”