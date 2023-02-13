Farming

Meet the Galway family running six different businesses from their farm

Since giving up his corporate job in 2015, Paul Conroy has added animal nutrition, delivery, bakery, tour and sheep enterprises to the beef operation on his family farm in Whitegate – and still managed to improve his work/life balance

Branching out: Paul Conroy, of Conroy Agri Supplies, at his family farm in Coose South, Co Galway. Photos: Hany Marzouk Expand
A lorry for the family's delivery service Expand
The beef herd Expand
Paul's sister Fiona with her partner David looking after the bakery shop Expand
Paul with some of his award-winning pedigree Zwartbles Expand
Paul and his wife Lorraine with their children Éanna, Iarla and Rían Expand
The family runs six businesses from the farm Expand
The Conroy family: David Durack, his partner Fiona Conroy, Paul Jnr, his wife Lorraine and Paul Snr, with children Éanna, Iarla and Rían Expand
Paul's wife Lorraine with the lambs Expand
Paul with the colostrum he sells Expand
Paul on the farm Expand
Paul helping out with the cattle Expand

Branching out: Paul Conroy, of Conroy Agri Supplies, at his family farm in Coose South, Co Galway. Photos: Hany Marzouk

A lorry for the family's delivery service

The beef herd

Paul's sister Fiona with her partner David looking after the bakery shop

Paul with some of his award-winning pedigree Zwartbles

Paul and his wife Lorraine with their children Éanna, Iarla and Rían

The family runs six businesses from the farm

The Conroy family: David Durack, his partner Fiona Conroy, Paul Jnr, his wife Lorraine and Paul Snr, with children Éanna, Iarla and Rían

Paul's wife Lorraine with the lambs

Paul with the colostrum he sells

Paul on the farm

Paul helping out with the cattle

Andrew Hamilton

It was a combination of drive, ambition and a conversation with his supportive mother that led Galway man Paul Conroy to leave the corporate world behind and take the plunge into a number of farm businesses in 2015.

In eight years, Paul and his family have established six different but complementary businesses on their farm in Whitegate in east Galway.

