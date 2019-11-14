Meet the finalists in the Farmer of the Year competition

Location: Corbally, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Area Farmed: 250ac

David has been farming full time since he returned home from New Zealand in 2015 and works in partnership with his father Loughlin.

At that time, they were milking 100 cows, running a split calving, 70pc spring/ 30pc autumn, and keeping all cattle until two years. They prepared a five-year plan to create a full 300-cow New Zealand-style grass-based streamlined dairy unit.

They began purchasing large quantities of high-EBI stock to be more sustainable.

Numbers are now at 240 and, in June, they started milking in a new 50-unit rotary parlour. David hopes to milk 300 cows by 2020 and to contract-rear all replacements.

Fiachra Liston

Age: 43

Location:

Bally-culleen, Banogue, Croom, Co Limerick

Area farmed: 250ac and leasing 130ac

Fiachra farms in partnership with his parents and lives with his wife and four children in the family farmhouse, which has been divided in two.

He milks 310 cows and has 70 replacement in-calf heifers and 80 weanlings. Bull calves are sold at 3-4 weeks and the operation is all spring calving. He operates a grassland-based system.

On leaving school in 1996, Fiachra studied agricultural engineering and dairy herd management in the UK, followed by a three-month stint on a dairy farm in Arizona. He is involved in Banogue Drama Society.

Gerry Hoey

Age: 38

Location: Furryhill, Castletown, Navan,

Co Meath

Area farmed: 300ac

Farming with his father, who is now semi-retired, plus his wife and a full-time employee, Gerry milks 260 cows.

Previously also in beef, Gerry and his father decided to expand the dairy operation in 2005. At that time, they were milking 60 cows.

Gerry uses a zero grazing system to utilise grass as much as possible and also focuses on improving herd fertility. Calves are sold to beef farmers.

A new milking parlour was installed last year.

Gerry is a seasoned athletic runner.

Beef Farmer of the Year

Eustace Burke

Age: 38

Location: Clontead, Carrigaline, Co Cork

Area farmed: 60ac

A civil engineer by profession, Eustace is aerial manager for an AI company and is a part-time farmer with a pedigree Clontead Aberdeen Angus herd. Helped by his mother Deirdre, he took over the farm following the death of his father in 2013. He keeps 30 cows.

Eustace won the 2015 Aberdeen Angus All-Ireland Championship and produced the Reserve All-Ireland Calf Champion in 2017.

Plans for the future include moving to 100pc autumn calving. He reseeds 10pc of the land each year.

James Madigan

Age: 44

Location: Derrynahinch, Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny

Area farmed: 212ac adjusted of which 47ac is rented

Married to Anne Marie and father of three young children, James farms 100 suckler cows — 50 autumn calving and 50 spring calving.

He sells the bulls under 16 months and sells the heifers at 18-22 months. He also buys 50 to 60 weanling bulls each year to finish.

James started farming on his own 12 years ago. He was working off-farm in a local meat factory up to 2016 and still works part time as a livestock agent. James was named Kilkenny Young Farmer of the Year in 2010.

Dara Walton

Age: 36

Location: Cappagh, Callan, Co Kilkenny

Area farmed: 105ac plus 30ac taken to cut silage

Well known in local hurling circles, Dara runs a grass-focused suckler and dairy-calf-to-beef operation. He has been farming for 14 years. Full-time now, until two years ago, he was working off-farm as a distributor for a specialist agricultural company.

Dara farms 60 suckler cows and their offspring. He also buys 40 Friesian bull calves at two to three weeks old each year from his brother Pat, a dairy farmer, and purchases 20 Angus and Hereford heifer calves. His other brother Tom also farms nearby.

Sheep Farmer of the Year

John Earle

Age: 55

Location: Ballycanew, Gorey, Co Wexford

Area farmed: 80ac

John has 280 ewes and is fifth generation on his farm. He has concentrated on improving grass consumption in recent years — 10-15pc of the land is reseeded annually.

The quality of the flock has been improved by introducing five-star rams registered with Sheep Ireland, including Suffolks, Texels, Charollais and Benbeens. John has won recognition for the tidiness of his yard.

His hobby is gardening — he opens his garden for charity events annually.

Peter Behan

Age: 46

Location: Ballinglen, Tinahely, Co Wicklow

Area farmed: 192ac, of which 40ac is rented

A full-time farmer for 30 years, Peter runs a flock of 220 Wicklow Cheviot ewes and specialises in breeding Suffolk Cheviot Cross ewe lambs.

This year, his prize-winning lambs made the top price of €181 per head at the Tullow Sheep Breeders Show, and he also made top price of €202 per ewe lamb in the Aughrim show. Peter also farms 30 double suckler cows.

Peter shares 227ac commonage with nine other shareholders — they are part of SUAS (Sustainable Uplands Agri-environment Scheme), addressing agricultural, environmental and socio-economic challenges associated with management of commonage hill land.

Sinead Cusack

Age: 44

Location: Roskeen, Newport, Co Mayo

Area farmed: 247ac

Following a year at Mountbellew Agricultural College, Sinead inherited her grand-uncle’s farm of 247ac in 1996.

Half of her land is lowland and the remainder is commonage. The lowland was originally bog land, which has been reclaimed, and Sinead has put up slatted housing and fenced the land.

She farms 70 Mayo Blackface ewes. Ewes are lambed in April and the stores are sold in September. She also helps her father with his flock on the home farm in Ardagh, where she lives.

She has a suckler herd of 15 cows and sells the calves at 7-8 months at the local mart.

She won the Corrib Oil Women in Farming 2019 award in September.

Sinead plays a central role in organising the annual Burrishoole Walking Festival.

Tillage Farmer of the Year

Julian Hughes

Age: 35

Location: Kells, Co Kilkenny

Area farmed: 700ac leased

While studying for a master’s in crop protection in 2008, Julian started his vegetable enterprise by growing 3.75ac of carrots.

Today he farms 550ac of root crops and vegetables and 200ac of cereals on land spread from Carlow to Dunmore east.

As a 2010 Nuffield Scholar, Julian studied innovative cropping technology and this changed his direction of business to growing higher-value crops.

In 2012, he set up Hughes Farming Ltd, supplying all of the major retail multiples in Ireland and exporting to North America, Europe and the UK.

Julian employs over 45 full-time staff and up to 90 at peak times. Married to educational psychologist, Valerie, they have two children, Robyn and Billy.

Simon Neville

Age: 58

Location: Ballyroe, Blackwater, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Area farmed: 800ac — 340ac owned, 80ac share farming, 60ac rented, 320ac leased

Simon has been operating a min-till operation for eight years.

He has a mixture of crops, including malting barley, winter barley, winter wheat, beans and spring oats, but the bulk is spring barley.

His father was born on the farm, which was a 36ac holding in 1960. Enterprises have included sucklers, pigs and sheep, but it has been completely in tillage for 15 years.

Rising Star of the Year

Maighread Barron

Age: 25

Location: Moon-minane, Clonea-Power, Co Waterford

Area farmed: 100ac

Maighread is a full-time dairy farmer. Having qualified from UCD with a dairy business degree in 2016, she gained experience on several farms before answering an advertisement in 2017 to lease a dairy farm a half an hour’s drive from the family farm for 15 years.

She also bought the existing dairy herd of 70 cows and has since increased numbers to 87 — mostly British Friesians which are bred to Limousin and Hereford bulls.

She operates an all-spring calving system and milks in a 12-unit milking parlour. Calves are sold at 4-5 weeks.

Maighread was a finalist in the National Young Farmer of the Year in 2018, winning the Land Mobility category.

Glenn Patterson

Age: 24

Location: Kiltycooley, Drum,

Co Sligo

Area farmed: 198ac

Glenn farms in partnership with his parents. The milking platform covers 101ac and the remaining 97ac are spread across four out-blocks. They are milking 90 cows, but Glenn hopes to build the herd to 120 by 2021.

In addition, 55 ewes have been sent to the ram this year but sheep numbers have been cut back to allow for the dairy expansion.

Following a two-year dairy management course in Gurteen, Glenn spent seven months working in New Zealand. Since he came home in January 2015, cow numbers have more than doubled. Glenn is fourth generation on the farm.

Tom Dinneen

Age: 42

Location: Bó Rua Farm, Bally-knock, Ballynoe, Co Cork

Area farmed: 123ac

The Dinneen family have been farming at Bó Rua Farm for five generations. Tom took over the farm in 2009 and now milks 100 cows, all spring calving on a milking platform of 80ac.

Tom received a Nuffield Scholarship in 2015 and began cheese production last year using Montbeliarde cows. He produced five tonnes this year and hopes to double the amount next year.

He has received two Animal Health Ireland Milking for Quality Awards and he won gold for his cheese in the Blas na hÉireann awards last month.

Tom is a member of the BRIDE project, an agri-environment project that aims to conserve, enhance and restore habitats in lowland intensive farmland.

David Butler

Age: 46

Location:

Beech-lawn, Coolman-agh, Hackets-town, Co Carlow

Area farmed: 150ac, with 4ac used for organic egg production

Butler’s Organic Eggs began with 250 laying hens in 2007, but now supplies 1,500 dozen eggs a week to restaurants, hotels and shops.

David buys in organic birds at 17 weeks and feeds them organic rations for three weeks. The birds start laying at about 20 weeks old.

David, who does not have a farming background, inherited the land in 2006.

Most of the land is rented out for tillage and grazing, but he has developed 4ac for organic egg production; he is developing a further 4ac and has 25ac in forestry.

David runs the business with his wife Paula, and they have two part-time employees. He is aiming to double production in the future.

