Meet the farmers working around the clock to deliver the traditional Christmas dinner essentials

"They have to be up to scratch. Most sprouts around the country are picked by hand but Marks & Spencer only accept hand-picked sprouts so everything has to be up to standard and you've to watch out for blackspot," he says.

During the summer the sprouts, which were planted during the first week of May, were watered regularly to protect them from the harsh drought conditions, and he recalls it as a stressful time.

Nora Sheehan

"We watered them every day, which cost money, but if we hadn't have done this, we wouldn't have saved the crop. It was a worry and we thought the crop would be affected," says Andrew.

"This is the lads' farm and it's how I earn a living, so it was a concern, but luckily yields have been very good. I'm very happy with them. There was a very good recovery overall."

John Gormley adds that 95pc of sprouts nationwide are machine harvested and that Andrew is "one of the last of the old stock" in the country who picks them by hand.

"He has real attention to detail and out in the field is where he is happiest," says John, whose farm also grows broccoli and swedes.

Over 100 miles down the road in Piltown, Co Kilkenny, James O'Shea of O'Shea's Fruit & Veg is busy sorting carrots for Aldi's Christmas shelves.

For James, Aldi's 'Kevin the Carrot' Christmas advertising campaign has put vegetables to the forefront of people's minds.

"We grow 240 acres of carrots and 180 acres of potatoes. Aldi will sell four million carrots during the Christmas period so it's nice to see that we are a huge part of that," says James, who has been working with the retailer since 1999.

He has started to use robots to sort some of the vegetables, but this hasn't affected his staffing. He currently employs 200 staff to harvest his own crops and sort the vegetables that come from a variety of suppliers in the south-east for the O'Shea's wholesale business.

"Planning how we will grow our carrots begins 12 months in advance, so we are already thinking of next Christmas now. We plant the carrots, which are of the Nairobi variety, between May and February. The growing season is about 120 days," says James.

"We try to sow at different densities and intervals to ensure carrots grow at the right size. We try to harvest carrots every day but it isn't always possible. We pick them at five degrees and store at two degrees for optimum temperature."

The Kilkenny man adds that many of his suppliers were working 24-hour days during the drought period of the summer but, through irrigating the carrots, they were able to save much of the crop.

Discounts

"It was a really hard time. We had eight irrigators on the go. Yields have been back a bit but overall it's been really good and we're mad busy now, thank God."

Meanwhile North Cork potato grower Nora Sheehan (pictured above) is calling on supermarkets not to discount potatoes this Christmas period.

"Potatoes are such a huge part of Christmas dinner in Ireland, there will be more demand for them than ever at this time of year so there is no need for discounting."

Nora and her husband, Connie, supply the wholesale market. She says that while price and yield of potatoes has been stable this year, waste due to secondary growth is bound to be an issue.

Nora hopes people support smaller cornershops this year, where her products are sold.

"The wholesale market is diminishing every year. People don't want to go to smaller cornershops because they can get everything cheaper in larger stores.

"There's no point complaining - there were challenges and losses but we got through it."

