Meet the Cavan farmer whose pig mat business helped fund his pedigree Limousin herd

Over 30 years ago, Jimmy O’Donnell designed a product for pig farmers that unexpectedly went on to garner a global customer-base.

Jimmy says his heated pig mats have enabled him to fulfil his ambition of becoming a farmer and he now breeds award-winning pedigree Limousin cattle in Stradone, Co Cavan.

Having spent years working for a company which made parts and equipment for pig farmers, he knew exactly what he needed to do to create a top-class product, but he was still shocked when it became so successful.

“I always had an interest in farming and started working in a pig equipment company at 18,” he says.

“Back then, there were around 2,500 pig producers in Ireland. I believe there are only around 170 now.”

Jimmy new there was a gap in the market for a shock-proof, water-proof pig mat.

“Piglets require a constant heat source once born. A lot of pig farmers use infra-red lights for rearing their piglets but that can have negative effects on both the piglets and the mother,” he says.

Jimmy O'Donnell of Jodel Heat Pads with some of his electric pig mats

Jimmy O'Donnell of Jodel Heat Pads with some of his electric pig mats

“When an infra-red light hangs above a sow, it’s constantly heating her. Sows don’t require constant heat, piglets do.

“The heat generated from infra-red lights can be so strong that it makes the sow uncomfortable and can even burn her.

“This results in her eating less and in turn producing less milk for the piglets. Then they don’t thrive as well as they could.”

Jimmy says that although some pig farmers had begun using electric heat mats for keeping their piglets warm, the ones on the market were not all up to the standard required.

“At that time, a lot of the electric pig mats used in this country were not water-proof or shock-proof, yet they were being used in an environment where they were constantly coming into contact with liquid,” he says.

“I decided to design one that conformed to world safety standards and would be tailored specifically to the setting in which it was being used.”

Jimmy’s idea came to life when a family friend who was studying applied physics agreed to develop it.

“When I told our friend Michael Kennedy about my idea, he said he could bring it to life, and that’s what he did,” he says.

Jimmy O'Donnell and his Limousins on his farm

Jimmy O'Donnell and his Limousins on his farm

Jimmy designed his new product with a waterproof rating of IPX7, meaning it can be submerged up to one metre for 30 minutes. He also designed it to be doubly insulated and shock-proof while being extremely energy-efficient.

With the help of his brother Joe and animal husbandry professional Peter McDermott, Jimmy marketed his product to the nation.

When he had retailed to many Irish customers, he decided to evaluate just how efficient his new product was.

“I knew someone who worked in the ESB who was interested in measuring the energy use of my product in comparison to the energy use of a regular infra-red light system commonly used by pig farmers,” he says.

“He installed meters on some of the farms we had supplied our pig mats with and compared electricity usage of the mats with that of infra-red lights.

“We found that for 24 hours of heat from an infra-red light, it was costing the farmer 0.36p but that for 24 hours of heat from our pig mats, it was only costing him 0.04p — one tenth of the price.”

Irish Limousin Cattle Society, NELC Herd Competition, Best Pedigree Cow Jodel Jodie. Photo: Jimmy O'Donnell

Irish Limousin Cattle Society, NELC Herd Competition, Best Pedigree Cow Jodel Jodie. Photo: Jimmy O'Donnell

On the back of this, the ESB offered low-interest loans to pig farmers who wished to replace their existing piglet heating systems with the Jodel mat.

“Our product really took off after that and before we knew it, we were reaching saturation point in the Irish market, so we decided to look into the pig market in the USA,” says Jimmy.

“I met with Peter Moss who worked in the American pig industry and had responsibility for over 60,000 sows.

“He persuaded some of the farms he worked with to try our products for six months. If they liked them at the end of the six months, they would buy them, and they did.”

After some time, Jimmy discovered that his products could be manufactured more cost-effectively in North Carolina and so he signed a deal with a manufacturer there, agreeing to be paid a licencing fee.

“We’ve sold over 250,000 pig mats to the American market,” he says.

“I still do some of the work here and still make the electrical elements for some of our mats.”

Outsourcing production to America also allowed Jimmy the time to establish the Cavan/Monaghan Palliative Care Fund, which helps people in the rural communities.

“When we set up the fund in 1993 after my father’s passing — there was no palliative care support for people here,” he says.

“Over the years we have established a fantastic team of people and bought countless pieces of equipment for those with life-limiting diagnosis.

“I might have set up the fund, but it’s the farmers and rural people of Cavan and Monaghan that have kept it going.”

Dog heat pads manufactured by Jimmy O'Donnell

Dog heat pads manufactured by Jimmy O'Donnell

Jimmy says some of the Jodel pig mats he sold in 1995 are still working.

“We still use the same heating elements and high-grade plastic. ABS plastic is the only plastic that will withstand the harsh, acidic conditions of pig farms,” he says.

He has also been working on a new range of electric-heated pet mats, aimed at veterinary practices and hospitals.

He says he has a lot to thank the Irish pig farming sector for and credits it with being able to educate his family and put food on the table.

“My business has been successful purely because I got a lucky break and because of the farmers who have bought and continue to buy my products.”

Jimmy's Limousins

Jimmy's Limousins

‘Farming is a great stress buster’

The success of his small business enabled Jimmy O’Donnell to do what he’s always wanted to do — farm.

“I’ve always had a great interest in cattle and 2007 I bought my first pedigree Limousin bull,” he says.

“I bought the bull from Ray Carolan, a former Cavan Gaelic footballer who was one of the first people to bring Limousin cattle into Ireland.”

The pair struck up a friendship, and Jimmy has never bought an animal without having Ray with him.

“He knows everything there is to know about the breed and he’s been a fantastic mentor since I started farming,” he says.

Jimmy with one of his Limousins

Jimmy with one of his Limousins

Jimmy now keeps a herd of 11 breeding pedigree Limousins and sells them both directly from his farm and from Roscrea Mart, which regularly hosts premier Limousin sales.

Showing his cattle is a new experience for Jimmy, yet he has already picked up a few awards.

“I recently entered the herds competition for the north-east and won best cow in the small herds section as well as best herd in that section too.

“I’m not that confident showing them yet, but that will come with time.”

Jimmy says his four children all help on the farm when they can, as does Ann Marie, his wife of almost 40 years.

“Having Ann Marie there to help has made my business and farm possible.

“As the saying goes, behind every good man, there’s a good woman,” he says.

It’s been a learning curve for Jimmy but he says he feels that becoming a hands-on farmer has made for an enjoyable lifestyle.

Jimmy's Limousins

Jimmy's Limousins

“When I bought my first bull, I didn’t know much about pedigrees or breeding them, but I’ve learned a lot over the years.

“I find farming is a great stress-buster.

“I’ve learned that genetics is not an exact science — you could have the best calf and best AI system and you still might not get the calf you were hoping for.”

Jimmy has found that having optimal living conditions for his stock encourages the best genetics.

“I have a small set-up of just 20ac and I have 11 cubicle spaces in my shed — one space for each animal,” he says.

“I’ve found that if you give an animal the correct living environment, they have the best chance of reaching their genetic peak.”