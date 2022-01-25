Farming

Meet the Cavan farmer whose pig mat business helped fund his pedigree Limousin herd

Jimmy O’Donnell’s revolutionary heated pig mats are sold all over the world, and their success enabled him to fulfil his dream of becoming a Limousin breeder

Jimmy O'Donnell and some of his prize winning Limousin cattle on his farm at Tirlahode Upper, Co. Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand
Jimmy O'Donnell of Jodel Heat Pads with some of his electric pig mats Expand
Dog heat pads manufactured by Jimmy O'Donnell Expand
Jimmy's Limousins Expand
Jimmy with one of his Limousins Expand
Jimmy's Limousins Expand
Jimmy O'Donnell and his Limousins on his farm Expand
Jimmy O'Donnell of Jodel Heat Pads with some of his products Expand
Irish Limousin Cattle Society, NELC Herd Competition, Best Pedigree Cow Jodel Jodie. Photo: Jimmy O'Donnell Expand

Jimmy O'Donnell and some of his prize winning Limousin cattle on his farm at Tirlahode Upper, Co. Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Over 30 years ago, Jimmy O’Donnell designed a product for pig farmers that unexpectedly went on to garner a global customer-base.

Jimmy says his heated pig mats have enabled him to fulfil his ambition of becoming a farmer and he now breeds award-winning pedigree Limousin cattle in Stradone, Co Cavan.

