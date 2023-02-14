McConalogue softens stance on meat factory mergers as Dawn Meats acquires Kildare Chilling

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has softened his stance on beef industry mergers and acquisitions as Dawn Meats confirmed last week that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Kildare Chilling.

Confirmation of the deal is the latest in a series of mergers and acquisitions in the beef and sheep processing industry in recent decades, with just three companies now dominating the market.

In response to a tie-up between beef processors ABP and Slaney Foods in 2016, Minister McConalogue, then Fianna Fail Agriculture spokesperson, said "concentrating the market power of these processors will further limit competition and will have a detrimental impact on farmers.

“Reduced competition, combined with increased market dominance by a small number of players, is bad for farmers and cannot be allowed to go ahead," he said.

However, when asked about the latest beef industry acquisition, the Minister said there is a "very comprehensive legal structure in the country for accessing competition law and in approving or disapproving any potential merger. I know that legal process is now underway, and as Minister, I have to allow the legal course to be dealt with.

"Overall competition is important, and that is why I am introducing the food regulator to maximise that transparency in the food supply chain," he said.

Dawn Meats said last week its agreement to acquire Kildare Chilling, will be subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), and that the CCPC was notified last week of the proposed acquisition.

In 2020, Dawn Meats took full control of its joint venture with Dunbia.

After the deal, the combined businesses in the UK and Ireland process approximately 1 million cattle and 3 million sheep annually.

It is estimated that Dawn Meat's acquisition of Kildare Chilling will see it gain another 5pc of the beef processing and a further 20-25pc of sheepmeat processing market in Ireland.

Prior to the latest deal, it was estimated that Dawn (including Dunbia), Kepak and ABP (including Slaney Meats) controlled an estimated 65.4pc of cattle throughput in the Republic of Ireland.

Since the early 1990s, the Irish beef sector has undergone significant consolidation and rationalisation with many of the older, less efficient plants closing and production shifting to state-of-the-art beef processing plants that are far more than just slaughterhouses.

Data on market share within the beef processing sector is difficult to verify.

In its judgement ABP food group and Slaney Meats merger in 2016, the European Commission estimated that in 2015, the combined ABP/Slaney entity estimated to have around 20-30pc of the market; Dawn and Kepak 1-20pc each; Liffey, Kildare and Dunbia 5-10pc each.

Last week, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association president Dermot Kelleher wrote to the EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager to outline his concerns over the mooted sale of Kildare Chilling to Dawn Meats.

“There is precious little competition in the meat processing sector here and the loss of independence of this important outlet for cattle and sheep farmers will have a big impact,” he said.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has a critical role to play in assessing the potential impact further consolidation of the cattle and sheep processing sector will have on competition within the sector for farmers.

“Kildare Chilling as a standalone processing factory for cattle and sheep offers vital competition for farmers selling cattle and sheep,” he said.