Maximum height for silage pits needed to prevent accidents, say contractors

A maximum height for the loading/construction of silage pits needs to be issued by the Health and Safety Authority, The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has urged as dairy farm sizes increase.

This week FCI expressed its concerns to the Health & Safety Authority as well as Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed and Minister for State with responsibility for the Health & Safety Authority Pat Breen on the issue of silage pit safety following concerns from members as silage pit heights continue to grow to dangerous height levels.

FCI has informed the Health & Safety Authority and the respective Ministers that the huge increases in dairy cow herd sizes on many farms, coupled with the heavy grass crops and the fact that there is a 10 to 15pc carry-over of silage in many pits due to the earlier start to the grazing season in 2019, have meant that many farmers are expecting/forcing many farm contractors to put more silage into existing silage pits.

“This week at FCI, we have received a number of reports from contractors where farmers are requesting/forcing them to work on silage pits that are over 10 metre (35ft) high,” said FCI CEO Michael Moroney.

“Our members are concerned about the safety of their drivers working wheeled loaders at these heights. These are heavy machines, often over 15 tonnes in weight, and are now being urged/requested to work at dangerous heights on an unstable surface that is grass silage,” he added.

FCI is urgently requesting that the Health and Safety Authority to issue a warning to all farmers as to their responsibility in this matter. FCI is requesting that the Health and Safety Authority issue a Working Height Directive for silage pits, limiting the height to which a silage pit can be filled or loaded to a maximum height of 6 metres.

Alternatively, FCI requests that the Health and Safety Authority issues a Working Height Directive that limits the height to which a silage pit can be filled or loaded, to twice the height the silage pit retaining walls.

In the meantime, FCI advises all farm contractors to exercise extreme caution in the construction of high pits of silage. FCI advises members to explain to their customers the reasons for limiting the height to which they construct the silage pit to the guidelines above.