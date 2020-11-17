Marts call for financial supports for online platforms and ‘practical’ Level 5 restrictions

Marts managers are calling for financial support for marts to install online bidding systems and changes to future Level 5 restrictions which might allow ringside buyers.

The Mart Managers of Ireland met with the Department in recent days to discuss the ongoing Covid 19 restrictions, calling for financial assistance for online systems that are being installed in marts.

Eimear McGuinness, chairperson of the Association said marts are an essential service and should be given the same assistance as other businesses.

“We have continued to operate with extra costs of systems and staff in order for farmers to be able to sell their livestock.

“Every other sector has been given adequate grants and supports to install online sales systems and the marts should be no different, with farming being an essential service.”

She also said discussions around issues with online-only sales should be had now and “as the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar rightly pointed out in a Dáil questions put forward by Michael Fitzmaurice, we have to look for practical solutions.”

She said they are urging all farming organisations to support the marts in making sure changes are made to Government guidelines for mart operation under Level 5.

"We need to protect farmers and marts should things change again in the spring 21 and now is the time to do that.”

Read More

It comes after the Tanaiste last week said he knows that buying and selling livestock online is not the same and while we must be “practical” we cannot afford for restrictions to unravel.

“It is the same as buying anything online, but in particular looking at a live animal online is not just the same,” the Tanaiste said.

“I have heard of situations where farmers have been trying to join the mart online and have suffered from bad broadband or even cases where farmers have got together around a laptop and were probably closer to each other than they would have been had they been at the mart. We also need to be practical about these things.

“At the same time, one thing the Government is very clear about is that if we start to unravel the restrictions now, they will unravel and we really want to get another few weeks at level 5 to reduce the numbers to a very low level before we consider easing any restrictions.”

Online Editors