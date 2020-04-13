Farming

Farming

Marts back in business, but not as we knew it

Martin Coughlan reports on how the marts and farmers are adjusting to new ways of trading designed to maintain some semblance of normality during the national lockdown

Sold: This lot of Angus bullocks weighing an average of 565kg sold in Carnew on Saturday for an average €1,045. Expand

Sold: This lot of Angus bullocks weighing an average of 565kg sold in Carnew on Saturday for an average €1,045.

Martin Coughlan

Marts across the country last week began to take the first tentative steps towards re-engaging with clients after their suspension due to Covid-19.

Numbers traded through the system in this first week of a very different way of doing business were generally small with most marts dealing in the low hundreds as opposed to the far bigger numbers that would traditionally be on offer at this time of year.

Another noticeable trend was that the strongest demand appeared to be for lighter 300-450kg animal, with only limited numbers of 550-650kg animals being offered.