Marts back in business, but not as we knew it

Marts across the country last week began to take the first tentative steps towards re-engaging with clients after their suspension due to Covid-19.

Numbers traded through the system in this first week of a very different way of doing business were generally small with most marts dealing in the low hundreds as opposed to the far bigger numbers that would traditionally be on offer at this time of year.

Another noticeable trend was that the strongest demand appeared to be for lighter 300-450kg animal, with only limited numbers of 550-650kg animals being offered.

So where are we on price?

The general consensus appears to be that 300-400kg Herefords and Angus, be they bullocks or heifers, are selling from €1.60-1.80/kg with the tops making from €2.00-2.10/kg.

Reports put the price of 450-550kg Angus between €1.85-1.95/kg. Continentals from 400-500kgs are on €2.00-2.30/kg, with the top of the class still seeing €2.50/kg.

Good quality 550-600kg Continentals are reported to be averaging €2.15/kg "up or down" On the Friesian side, lighter types appear to making from €1.50-1.75/kg, with poorer quality slipping to between €1.30-1.40/kg.

Making the new sales system work isn't simple by any means, however.

I spoke to numerous mart managers over the weekend and they all report that they are just beginning to come to terms with working around the restrictions.

Different sales' yards are offering different sales systems, with the common denominator being the weighing and registering of movements.

Some such as Kilkenny have adopted a tendering approach.

This is where sellers drop their stock to the mart and once that window closes, potential buyers are allowed on site for no more than 15 minutes at a time to view what's on offer and tender a price for purchase.

In Ballina, mart manager Billy Loftus is travelling to farms to view stock and then matches them against a list of buyers and their requirements.

Once matched on weight, breed and/or quality, the potential purchaser is contacted to be told that these animals will be weighed at his mart on a specific day at a specific time. "I judge the cattle as honestly as I can on the land and try to get both sides to agree on price," explained Billy. What happens in a case where the buyer only wants some of what's offered: "It's all duck or no dinner," Billy told me.

This comment highlights one of a number of issues that appear to cropping up as mart mangers try to get sellers and buyers to come to an agreement.

Martin Ryan of Mid Tipp Mart in Thurles agrees: "There's no point having two O grade bullocks in with three very good R grades, or having batches where the number of moves is all over the place," he told me.

He advises those selling to keep track of the factory trade and to also put batches together by weight, age, quality and the number of moves on the cards.

Private deals

Other problems include, the amount of time it takes to get numbers of stock organised and sold within the confines of Covid-19 restrictions.

Another manager, who wished to remain anonymous, told me it was "scalding" to source and introduce a seller and buyer only to discover that they then decide to cut the mart out by dealing privately.

George Candler of Kilkenny Mart has his own take on this. "A man contacted me intent on putting stock up on the net. When I asked him what he hoped to get he asked me what our prices were like?"

In relation to the online sales Tim Harty of livestock.ie was in contact to say that his online platform brings livestock buyers and sellers together.

"Once the quality is right, and I believe there is a good chance that agreement can be reached on price, I organise for the buyer to visit the seller's farm," Tim told me. Meanwhile, Eric Driver of Tullow Mart sounded a cautious note in relation to how poor factory prices are affecting mart values. "The cattle industry cannot sustain itself at these prices. Store men should maybe wait it out. Mart day is a seller's most important day as regards money," Mr Driver said.

*CLARIFICATION In last week's report I mistakenly referred to Eimear McGuinness as manager of Raphoe Mart. I am happy to clarify that Eimear is manager of Donegal Mart and Anne Harkin continues to do a stalwart job as manager of Raphoe Mart.