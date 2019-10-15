Martin Coughlan: German trade fair reflects scale of the challenges facing Irish food producers

The four-day event, which takes place in Cologne, Germany every two years, brought together food production companies and wholesale buyers from 107 countries, with the exhibition floor space running to a staggering 70 acres.

My primary destination in this massive complex was food hall six, where 15 Irish meat companies in association with Bord Bia were based. The ABP group and Dawn Meats exhibited independently.

There were also another 19 Irish companies scattered across the remaining halls promoting everything from dairy products to baby foods to bread and confectionery.

A Brazilian stand at Anuga

Many - including Ashbourne Meats, QK Meats, Liffey Meats and Clonakilty - were operating under the Origin Green logo, with Bord Bia booking their space and paying roughly 50pc of stand set-up and design costs.

Speaking with their representatives, you are left in no doubt about the importance these companies attach to such trade events, or the benefits of the association with Bord Bia.

ABP and Dawn are bigger beasts, however, with existing international operations; the exclusivity of the Origin Green label can't always be made to fit because of their operations in other jurisdictions.

Fundamentally, the Anuga fair is all about getting your message across and closing the deal in this jungle.

Down at the end of the hall I found the South Americans. The Argentinian delegations occupied an area about five times the size of the Bord Bia stand - which by the way was well positioned and well presented.

But here it was clear what big bucks can get you. The Brazilians had a substantial presence and had clear spent big to make sure they got noticed.

I asked a representative of one of several beef packing companies touting their wares on the Brazilian stand about traceability and sustainability.

"It's not our problem if you Irish can't compete on price or volume," I was told.

On the burning of the rain forest: "Your media make a big deal… it doesn't account for 1pc of our beef."

In the background was a large display showing several Brazilian Zebu cattle, none of which had ear tags.

To come all the way to a European trade show and advertise the fact you don't tag your stock seemed incredibly arrogant, yet they weren't the only ones.

By the end of my two days, the words of that Brazilian representative were still on my mind - "price and volume".

The Argentinians were more subtle. All their stands had a similar banner: a brand name over a background of all black cattle on grass, highlighting continuity and scale. Each animal appeared to have at least one ear tag.

James Smith of Irish Country Meats said Anuga was as much about renewing acquaintances as it was about getting new business in.

"If you can keep the customers you have and get a few potential new ones it's not a bad day's work," he said.

Chief among those potential buyers for every company on show had to be the Chinese. With their pig population decimated, the People's Republic needs to source additional protein sources and had clearly issued instructions to its retailers and shipping companies: go to Germany and do as much business as you can.

