Mart manager calls for united front to fight insurance hikes

A mart manager who has seen her insurance premium double in the last three years has sent out a questionnaire to every mart in the country to find out if accidents are increasing and leading to higher premiums.

Donegal mart manager Eimear McGuinness told the Farming Independent that the mart's insurance has doubled from €6,500 in 2015 to €13,500 in 2018, even though no accidents took place on the premises in this period, she claimed.

"It costs us €400 to open the door because of insurance. That's a wage. Mountrath Mart had to close down because of insurance. It's not sustainable," she said.

"Why should all marts have to pay?

"It's hard enough for marts to make money with reduced suckler numbers.

"I know of one mart that was told to make health and safety changes to the mart and then its insurance premium would reduce, but because they needed more staff to load cattle, their wage bill increased."

Ms McGuinness questioned the accuracy of FBD's claims on the frequency and severity of accidents in marts.

Claims