Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 8 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Mart accident claims must be 'fair and rational' - ICOS

Raphoe Mart. Picture: Lorcan Doherty
Raphoe Mart. Picture: Lorcan Doherty
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

Legal professionals must ensure all cases involving mart accident claims are "fair and rational", a marts spokesman has urged.

And the 'mart lockdown' move to reduce movement of people through marts has the most potential to eliminate accidents, an ICOS meeting of mart managers has heard.

ICOS livestock executive Ray Doyle said it has been working in consultation with FBD over the past three years to tackle the cost of insurance for marts.

"We are encouraged by the early indicators of reduced claims from marts where robust health and safety and mart lockdown measures are in place," he said, pointing out that marts were looking forward to reduced premiums in the near future.

His comments follow the recent closure of Mountrath Mart, where high insurance premiums were a significant factor in the mart's demise.

FBD Insurance's chief commercial officer John Cahalan said improved health and safety measures must be used by marts to reduce the frequency and severity of accidents.

"The marts sector cannot operate in an environment of unsustainable premiums, and conversely, the largest insurance provider into the marts sector cannot be expected to subsidise claims arising at a significant and recurring loss to them, which we acknowledge is the case," said Mr Doyle.

"The Government has a key role to play in helping to reduce insurance claims.

Also Read

'A trust in your will is a complicated structure and one where taxation needs to be properly considered'

Legal Advice: We're worried our daughter in law will have a claim over the farm 

Q My younger son announced his engagement at Christmas and is getting married next year. He farms the family farm with my husband, myself and our other son, who is unmarried. My younger son’s fiancée is not used to farm life and works as a nurse in the town. We like her well enough but worry that if anything goes wrong in the future she would have some claim over the farm which we want to leave to our two sons to carry on. How do we protect against this?

"It is essential that the recommendations of the insurance working group report on employment liability practices are enacted. Various professions advising potential claimants also have a responsibility to ensure that all proposed claims are entirely fair and rational."

Liabilities

Mr Doyle pointed out that a number of marts have moved to "lock down" the premises on mart days to reduce the potential liabilities through sellers, buyers and members of the public moving near pens of animals.

He said increased supervision and assistance had a role to play during sales days in marts where the "full lockdown" has not yet been put in place.

In addition to this, additional training has been provided for staff along with new safety information and signage.

"The public attending marts must also be willing to play their part," he added.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

The Norbrook factory in Newry Co Down. Photo: PA

Norbrook chief calls for transition period with no-deal Brexit 'off table'
The offending chicken slices, made by Denny which is owned by Kerry Foods, were highlighted by food writer Katy McGuinness

Farmers to protest at Denny plant using foreign meat to make 'made in Wicklow'...
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Numbers don't add up as lamb prices start to level off
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, centre, speaking to the media at Stormont after talks with Prime Minister Theresa May (David Young/PA)

Northern Ireland parties sceptical over reported border technology...
They don't come cheap, but fertiliser programmes to address soil fertility issues are not complicated

A three-step approach to tackling the most common soil fertility issues
Farmers keeping a close eye on bidding at Roscommon Mart last Friday. Photo Brian Farrell

Mart numbers slump on back of Brexit fears
Irish Ferries' W.B. Yeats

Calf export trade faces shipping bottleneck


Top Stories

Contractors say 5pc rise in charges on the way
Tractors must be fitting with a flashing amber beacon

Light up your tractor fully or pay the penalty, farmers told

Video: See inside this 246ac farm with horse walker, 7-bedroom house...

Farmers warned to 'lock up' diesel after spate of fuel thefts
Photo Brian Farrell

'Many farmers aren't bothered reporting sheep kills anymore'
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured alongside IFA President Joe Healy at their headquarters. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Louise Hogan: Rabble-rousing IFA can't have it every way on EU payments
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

US farm finances 'relatively stable' despite China trade war