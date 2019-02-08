Mart accident claims must be 'fair and rational' - ICOS

Legal professionals must ensure all cases involving mart accident claims are "fair and rational", a marts spokesman has urged.

And the 'mart lockdown' move to reduce movement of people through marts has the most potential to eliminate accidents, an ICOS meeting of mart managers has heard.

ICOS livestock executive Ray Doyle said it has been working in consultation with FBD over the past three years to tackle the cost of insurance for marts.

"We are encouraged by the early indicators of reduced claims from marts where robust health and safety and mart lockdown measures are in place," he said, pointing out that marts were looking forward to reduced premiums in the near future.

His comments follow the recent closure of Mountrath Mart, where high insurance premiums were a significant factor in the mart's demise.

FBD Insurance's chief commercial officer John Cahalan said improved health and safety measures must be used by marts to reduce the frequency and severity of accidents.

"The marts sector cannot operate in an environment of unsustainable premiums, and conversely, the largest insurance provider into the marts sector cannot be expected to subsidise claims arising at a significant and recurring loss to them, which we acknowledge is the case," said Mr Doyle.

"The Government has a key role to play in helping to reduce insurance claims.