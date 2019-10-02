Margaret Donnelly: Will climate action obligations spell the end of the dairy boom?

The decline in dairy numbers in the 1990s came after expansion was stalled by quotas, and numbers in the beef sector boomed.

The recent swing back to dairying has brought its own challenges, not least questions about sustainability.

How many dairy farmers are using a derogation at the moment to allow them survive? The answer is nearly a third even as environmental questions continue to be raised - both within and outside the sector - about the impact of intensive dairying.

There's also talk that some processors are looking at their books when it comes to taking on new entrants - typically farmers who are often leaving unprofitable enterprises behind and are eager to drive up production and produce millions of litres of extra milk.

But there are question marks over who will pay for the cost of handling these extra volumes, or how and where it will be sold.

And at what cost? To individual farmers, there is the overhang of debt, with many leveraging heavily to purchase and expand farms.

The industry is also facing pressure on some welfare aspects. Raising bull calves from dairy operations rather than processing for veal has been a trend driven by consumers.

And, like it or not, this is an age when the consciousness of climate action is top of the agenda.

The sometimes 'dirty' side of farming is set to come under brighter spotlights and stronger microscopes.

Look at the countries ahead of us in dairying - New Zealand and the Netherlands, where dairy farmers find themselves curtailed significantly due to environmental challenges and restrictions.

Both now face the challenge of reducing emissions and there are few options to achieve this outside of reducing production.

The line that farmers can't be green if they are in the red raises the question of how our agricultural sector has ended up with vast numbers of farmers producing commodity-type products. And the question must be asked: what is to become of that extra milk?

In the face of Brexit, our beef sector is feeling the sharp end of an industry that is heavily reliant on export markets. That's fine when markets are buoyant, but detrimental for suppliers when demand dries up.

Serious questions should now be asked within the Irish dairy sector about its future before the wheels come off.

