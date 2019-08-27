Margaret Donnelly: 'Our leaders shouldn't need Amazonian fires to realise Mercosur is a bad deal'

The world has looked on in shock as forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon, which accounts for more than half of the world's largest rainforest, have surged in number by 83pc this year, according to government data, destroying vast swathes of a vital bulwark against global climate change.

Environmentalists have warned that right-wing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro's controversial plans for more agriculture and mining in the region will speed up deforestation.

Bolsonaro, who initially accused non-governmental organisations of setting the forest on fire (without providing any evidence) has now pledged to mobilise the army to help combat the blazes.

This is the man the EU seems willing to do business with - despite demanding ever more environmental ambition from EU citizens, particularly farmers.

However, Leo Varadkar's intervention last week to say there is no way that Ireland will vote for the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement if Brazil does not honour its environmental commitments was a step in the right direction.

French leader Emmanuel Macron has since echoed the taoiseach's comments.

But the deal didn't just become a bad deal last week.

It has been a bad deal since it was mooted back in the '90s.

Despite this and amid global anger at Brazil's actions, the EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan was back out launching a fresh defence of the Mercosur trade deal, insisting there are safeguards in place to protect beef farmers, who fear an influx of cheap South American meat.

Insists

The Commissioner has said 276,000t of beef come into the EU from Mercosur countries each year already, but none, he insists, has come to the island of Ireland in 2017 and 2018.

However, Hogan knows well that the EU beef market relies on a delicate balance of supply and demand.

Right now, the impact of increased supplies on the EU market is contributing to the worst Irish beef prices in five years.

To suggest almost 100,000t more of beef from the Mercosur countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay coming into the EU annually will have no impact is fanciful.

From farmers' point of view, that fact alone should have been enough to make the deal a non-runner for any Irish Government.

