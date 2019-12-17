Margaret Donnelly: 'It's time for Bord Bia to show leadership and empathy by scrapping farm levy'

The offices of Ornua, Ireland’s biggest dairy exporter
The offices of Ornua, Ireland’s biggest dairy exporter
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Has the time come for the farmer levy to Bord Bia to be scrapped?

Bord Bia has been under fire from farmers - the disconnect between the state's marketing body for food and drink and the primary producers has never been so wide.

In the past few weeks, Bord Bia wrote to farmers in its Quality Assurance Scheme to clarify what it calls 'misconceptions' around the scheme.

This is no doubt to appease members, but it's unlikely to achieve much.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The financing at Bord Bia's disposal has never been as high, yet at no time since its establishment in 1994 has Bord Bia's reliance on the statutory levy from livestock farmers been as low.

It now makes up €6m or just 8pc of the agency's overall budget, and wouldn't even pay the Bord Bia wages bill.

Meanwhile, the numerous protests over beef farmers' incomes this year highlight the difficulties being experienced at farm level right across the country.

And with most farmers in the livestock industry under unprecedented pressure this year, there is a strong case for the levy to be removed, or for the food and drink industry to pick up the burden from farmers.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

In 2016, Ornua - recognising the impact of the then dairy crisis on farmers' incomes - took the bold step of suspending its farmer levy, which was worth €6m at the time.

The move wasn't going to solve the income crisis on farms, but it was a show of solidarity and empathy for the plight of farmers that seems to be currently missing in Bord Bia.

The value of food and drink exports from Ireland is over €12bn, an increase of over €4.7bn since 2010.

It's a spectacular figure, but will mean little to beef farmers when they look at their own bottom line.

As primary producers, they have been squeezed between higher input costs and static or lower farm-gate prices.

Given the level of disquiet among beef farmers, in particular over incomes, Minister Creed and Bord Bia would do well to take a leaf out of Ornua's book and lead by example.

From a farmer's point of view, such a move would demonstrate that both Government and Bord Bia understand the very real challenges facing farmers.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Sage advice: Dairy farmers Frank Coffey, from Currow, Co Kerry, and Karol Kissane, from Asdee, Co Kerry with Teagasc regional manager Majella Moloney and director Professor Gerry Boyle at the Teagasc National Dairy Conference in Killarney. Photo: O’Gorman Photography

'Ignore the rumours - we treat our calves well'
Paschal Donohoe. Picture: Frank McGrath

Green diesel relief on the cards for contractors in 2021
VIVERA

Growing appetite for meatless brands muscles in on traditional...
Norbrook Laboratories chief executive Liam Nagle

Norbrook says equipment issues a factor as profits slump by 82%
Danny Healy Rae

Healy Rae company records profits of €444,227
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during an extraordinary session to present a Green Deal plan, at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Farming under the spotlight in EU's new Green Deal
Some dairy farmers might find greater potential for profit from their existing herd rather than chasing scale and volume with all of its associated costs such as stock, infrastructure, labour and land rental.

Don't let your heart rule your head when it comes to renting farmland


Top Stories

IFA protest

Beef prices now 50c/kg behind UK averages
Dr Andrew Cromie ICBF. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Cut slaughter age for 'quick win' on emissions - ICBF
Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

'Processors have gone into hiding' - Calls for urgent meeting of Beef Taskforce...
Edmond Scanlon, the CEO of Kerry Group

Kerry Group loses out in $26.2bn race for DuPont nutrition division

Eamonn Dempsey: The importance of minding yourself while minding the...
Stock photo

Warrant over stolen tractor executed after four years
A 12-year-old Kerry cow and a four-year-old Maol cow on James O'Neill's farm

'We have to ensure that the native breeds survive and thrive for future...