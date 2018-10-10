Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 10 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Margaret Donnelly: In terms of cash in pocket, there's not much here to soften coming Brexit blow

When it comes to cash in pocket, the main demand of the Irish Farmers’ Association, a €200/cow payment for suckler farmers, was largely ignored in the Budget. Stock Image: PA
When it comes to cash in pocket, the main demand of the Irish Farmers’ Association, a €200/cow payment for suckler farmers, was largely ignored in the Budget. Stock Image: PA
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

'More money for farmers" was shouted in the Dáil chamber as Paschal Donohoe announced some of his measures for the agri sector. But yesterday's Budget was far from a hand-out to farmers. Much of the increased spend is a helping hand to the broader agri sector and will have left many farmers wondering if there is anything new in it for them.

Taxation measures, including income averaging and an extension of stamp duty relief for young farmers, are to be welcomed, but none of it is new, nor will it necessarily generate better incomes.

In fact, a key criticism of the taxation measures announced yesterday is farmers on low incomes, which many are, will still be paying €300 a year more in income tax than a PAYE employee next year.

When it comes to cash in pocket, the main demand of the Irish Farmers' Association, a €200/cow payment for suckler farmers, was largely ignored in the Budget, with the Department of Agriculture instead announcing a new scheme focused on helping farmers produce a more efficient suckler herd. At most, the measure will yield €40/cow for those involved.

But even that's hard to determine, with the Department of Agriculture holding off explaining the detail until today of what it described as its €1.6bn budget for 2019 - of which just €44m is fresh direct aid for farmers.

Part of that spend will be on a Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot Scheme, which has a budget of €20m, but looks fundamentally to be an extension to the existing Beef Data Genomics Programme, a scheme that took a lot of work to persuade farmers to join.

And the real test of this new scheme will be its uptake among farmers and whether the grants available will justify the work involved.

The most tangible element for many farmers will be the €23m increase of Areas of Natural Constraint payments, but this only brings spending levels back in line with pre-downturn levels.

Also Read

But if we step up the food chain, out of the field, this is where it seems some of the most tangible benefits for the agri-food sector will be felt.

A new Brexit loan scheme has been rolled out, which has 40pc earmarked for the agri-food sector - yet farmers are still waiting for the low-cost loan scheme announced in last year's budget to materialise, with Minister Michael Creed admitting yesterday it will be 2019 before that is on the market.

Meanwhile, the National Food Innovation Hub receives €11m and Bord Bia another €5m to its already €40m-plus annual budget.

After surviving what was one of the toughest years ever for agriculture, farmers will be disappointed that there are not more direct or obvious supports for a sector that's facing a possible battering from Brexit.

Indeed, the Budget is a far cry from the sentiment of "more money for farmers", despite what some TDs might think. The Government's farming budget will do little to allay criticisms around the repackaging of previously announced programmes as new developments. Farmers aren't that easily fooled.

Irish Independent

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Ann Fitzgerald: Political system is letting farmers down as TDs look after...
Michael Ferris (centre) who appeared at Tralee District Court in May 2017. Anthony O'Mahony (inset) Pic:Mark Condren

Dairy farmer pleads 'not guilty' to murdering neighbour
Live shipping exports

Vital calf export trade faces severe disruption
Minister Paschal Donohoe arrives at Government buildings with Budget 2019. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Government accused of not understanding scale of challenges facing farmers...
Paschal Donohoe pictured with Budget 2019 (Photo: Gerry Mooney)

10 key Budget announcements that every farmer should know about

EU set to clear start of talks to allow more US beef imports into Europe
Ornua is among a number of Irish concerns that have increased their storage capacity in Britain

Food exporters stockpiling in Britain ahead of Brexit deadline