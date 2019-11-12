Margaret Donnelly: IFA candidates need to do their homework and listen to farmers on the ground

Viewpoint

In Leitrim, forestry has become a contentious issue
Margaret Donnelly

There was a good turnout for the IFA hustings in Carrick-on-Shannon last week.

Around 150 farmers filled the room to hear what the three presidential candidates, and the two for the deputy position, had to say.

Unfortunately, there wasn't much to inspire anyone. Two of the five candidates thought they were in Roscommon, not Leitrim, which did little to impress the audience.

However, a bigger failing of the three presidential candidates was the fact that none appeared to have done their homework on the local issues that were likely to arise.

None of the three mentioned forestry, until they were challenged on the matter from the floor.

In Leitrim, forestry has become a contentious issue, with some estimates that as little as 10pc of the plantations in some areas are owned by local people.

In addition, there is growing unease over the amount of forestry owned by foreign companies, pensions funds, non-local private investors, and farmers from other parts of the country who are looking to offset emissions.

Communities have been up in arms, marched on Dublin and taken to the airwaves to highlight what they say is a "relentless, subsidised Sitka Spruce afforestation programme".

The fact that none of the three presidential candidates had their homework done and failed to mention such ground-level issues makes one wonder if any of them have stopped to listen to what is exercising IFA members in particular counties.

The issues at ground level vary from county to county; that's just the reality of rural Ireland and the IFA. Indeed, one of the association's greatest challenges has been the constant struggle to be all things to all people.

Its failure on this front is arguably why so many splinter groups have detached themselves from the organisation in recent years. Halting this process will be a key goal for whoever becomes the next IFA president - making sure the voices of all members are heard, and not just those who shout the loudest.

I suggested here a few weeks ago that perhaps now is the time for the farming organisations to come together and speak with a unified voice.

Perhaps the next IFA president can add it to his 'to do' list- actually listen to farmers on the ground and act in their best interests.

