Margaret Donnelly: 'Flexibility is needed on regulations as farmers take a hiding from the elements'

Housing minister Eoghan Murphy. Photo: Collins
Housing minister Eoghan Murphy. Photo: Collins
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

More rain has already fallen this year in the west of Ireland than fell in the whole of 2018.

Much of the land in the west and midlands has now become waterlogged and next to impossible for farmers to farm.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Today is the deadline for slurry spreading as set out under the Nitrates Directive.

According to the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, the regulations are underpinned by scientific research and good agricultural practice.

Minister Murphy says the most recent scientific studies carried out on a diverse range of farm and soil types - as part of Teagasc's ongoing Agricultural Catchments Programme - have provided further evidence in support of regulating spreading periods as an effective means of reducing nutrient losses to waters.

However, such calendar farming simply ignores the issues at ground level and the practical implications when the weather does not play ball.

It's absolutely necessary to have best practices in place and ensure farmers are not allowed pollute our waterways.

Stricter penalties should be imposed on those who do pollute, but at the same time, allowances must be made for farmers to actually farm.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Flexibility was given to farmers over the past few years as the weather influenced farming conditions, and this year it's probably more necessary than ever.

The past few weeks have seen work on farms in many parts of the country grind to a virtual standstill.

Farmers are unable to spread slurry - as spreading onto waterlogged land would see the potential for run-off to pollute waterways.

But now as farmers look to house cattle for an extra-long winter, tanks are still full, leaving them in a difficult situation.

The calendar farming logic clearly does not take account of the weather and the implications at ground level when farmers face being fined for breaking the rules of the Nitrates Directive or have their hands forced to spread and pollute.

It's unfair to have farmers heading into the winter facing such a significant environmental challenge.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Farmers reject claims badger cull increases TB
Stock image

Irish Water raises concerns over farm pesticide levels
Joe Healy

IFA's diversity drive to promote more women
(stock photo)

Pound bruised as Brexit deal doubts creep in
Many-layered problem: A worker next to sacks of onions at a wholesale market in Mumbai. Photo: Bloomberg

The great onion crisis that may end in tears for India's leaders
To qualify for Agricultural Relief it is necessary to be classed as an active farmer

Why failure to get a grip on farm succession can be a very costly...
BUSINESS DRIVE: A Brazilian farmer leads a herd of cattle which could soon be butchered and on sale in Europe

Brazil eager to boost share of global trade with new pacts: farm minister


Top Stories

Protesting farmers Cathal Farley & Bernard Casey outside the Department of Agriculture Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Beef Taskforce meeting called off after altercations outside...
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia hold milk price for September supplies
CAPTION TO COME

Wexford farmer's decision to switch to Salers has delivered impressive results
Irish hare. Stock picture

Five people prosecuted for illegal possession of three hares
Tony Lunney. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Brother of Quinn kidnap victim Kevin Lunney sees silage bales slashed
Solar vision: Pat O’Driscoll on his farm on Valentia Island in Co Kerry. Photo by Don MacMonagle

The Big Read: 'You can't put cattle on the bus' - the post-budget carbon tax...

John Joyce: Phased winter housing is easier on both man and beast