Margaret Donnelly: 'Flexibility is needed on regulations as farmers take a hiding from the elements'

Much of the land in the west and midlands has now become waterlogged and next to impossible for farmers to farm.

Today is the deadline for slurry spreading as set out under the Nitrates Directive.

According to the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, the regulations are underpinned by scientific research and good agricultural practice.

Minister Murphy says the most recent scientific studies carried out on a diverse range of farm and soil types - as part of Teagasc's ongoing Agricultural Catchments Programme - have provided further evidence in support of regulating spreading periods as an effective means of reducing nutrient losses to waters.

However, such calendar farming simply ignores the issues at ground level and the practical implications when the weather does not play ball.

It's absolutely necessary to have best practices in place and ensure farmers are not allowed pollute our waterways.

Stricter penalties should be imposed on those who do pollute, but at the same time, allowances must be made for farmers to actually farm.

Flexibility was given to farmers over the past few years as the weather influenced farming conditions, and this year it's probably more necessary than ever.

The past few weeks have seen work on farms in many parts of the country grind to a virtual standstill.

Farmers are unable to spread slurry - as spreading onto waterlogged land would see the potential for run-off to pollute waterways.

But now as farmers look to house cattle for an extra-long winter, tanks are still full, leaving them in a difficult situation.

The calendar farming logic clearly does not take account of the weather and the implications at ground level when farmers face being fined for breaking the rules of the Nitrates Directive or have their hands forced to spread and pollute.

It's unfair to have farmers heading into the winter facing such a significant environmental challenge.

Indo Farming