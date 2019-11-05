Margaret Donnelly: Finding the right way to divide the farming budget may prove very difficult

Today, we detail the significant regional variation in payments under the BEAM scheme which will likely anger western farmers, who again see their payouts dwarfed by farmers in the south and east.

These farmers will once again feel like they are being treated unfairly compared to their counterparts on 'better land'.

However, those farmers with the 'better land' may feel they are entitled to higher payments because they carry more stock and are therefore more acutely impacted by the beef slump.

These debates over where the money should go are not new: farming has always been a sector of haves and have nots - but the issue is likely to dominate like never before in the coming years.

In the long term, BEAM scheme payments are small fry compared to the divvy-up of EU farm payments which is set to be reformed, but it shows the variance in farm payments and how, despite the best plans, some farmers may feel they are not fairly treated.

The EU wants payments to be flattened more evenly between farmers, with MEPs goings as far as to call for full flattening of payments by 2026.

Recent meetings organised by the Department of Agriculture on the future of the CAP clearly showed the divisions among farmers.

In the west, farmers have been calling for a fair share of the pie, while farmers in the east and south have railed against what they see as money being redistributed to 'part-time' farmers, and even 'hobby farmers' working non-productive land.

Finding a middle ground between these divergent views will be a huge challenge for politicians - both those in the Dáil and at the head of our various farm organisations.

One thing looks certain, the pot will get no bigger. Indeed, it is likely to be at least 5pc smaller if the Dutch and Germans get their way. The immediate battle will be around the available funding. Over the coming months and years there will be significant pressure from all corners of the sector for their voice to be heard.

But deciding what is best for individual farmers or best for the wider sector may prove a difficult task for all concerned.

Indo Farming