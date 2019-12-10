Margaret Donnelly: Farmers are paying the ultimate price as consumers demand ever cheaper food

In the run-up to Christmas it becomes more important than ever to support Irish producers.

We see butcher shops stocking foreign hams and turkeys, even though top-quality Irish produce is available. The same practice is adopted by the supermarkets, where imported turkey and hams are effectively used as loss leaders.

In addition, vegetables are discounted down to mere cents as the multiples compete with one another for customers.

The argument that it's the retailers not farmers who take the hit is fanciful.

If that contention held water then why has the number of commercial vegetable growers collapsed over the last decade?

Essentially, the practice of selling cheap food serves no one but the retailer.

Dropping prices to unsustainable levels simply creates a perception among consumers that food is, and should be, cheap or almost valueless.

It fosters and reinforces a belief that quality food, produced sustainably and locally should be cheap.

No one wants to pay more than they have to for food, or anything, but a race to the bottom which is driven by retailers will never benefit primary producers.

There is no appreciation that someone worked in a field, in all types of weather, to sow, grow and harvest the crop. That growers should be rewarded for their efforts is not factored into the equation.

But it's ultimately up to the consumer to make the decision to buy, or not to buy, below-cost produce.

Fabric

And equally, it's up to the agri-community to ensure consumers understand why a home-grown meal is far more beneficial to the social, economic and environmental fabric of our country than the bargain-basement produce that is on offer in the supermarkets.

At the end of the day, choosing the cheap option all the time is as short-sighted on the part of the consumer as it is unfair to the producer.

If the supermarkets are allowed to continue to erode their farmer-supplier base, then consumers will have little cause to complain when domestic produce is confined to farmers' markets.

If Irish consumers want local produce, they have to put their hands in their pockets and pay for it.

