Margaret Donnelly: Co-ops must not lose the farmer-led ethos that has done so much for Irish agriculture

Since their inception in 1889 Irish co-ops have been political animals by their very nature.

And the role of the co-operative movement in the development of Irish agriculture cannot be overstated.

For the first time, small farmers had a stake in their own destiny — a development that rattled private industry and ‘the establishment’.

It was no surprise then that 100 years ago, farmers’ fledgling co-ops were targeted as a means of punishing local populations for IRA attacks.

On P12, we detail the devastating impact of this period on the co-ops and their members.

Dairy farmers and co-op managers nowadays shouldn’t forget the sacrifices previous generations made to forge the vibrant sector that still exists today.

Having a stake in their own destiny still matters to farmers. As one new entrant recently put it to me in explaining his decision to supply a co-op over a private processor, “at least, it’s farmer-owned”.

While the economic fortunes of co-ops have improved over the past 130 or so years, one could certainly argue that farmers’ control of them has diminished.

Evidence for this can be seen in the backlash Glanbia is taking from its own suppliers and shareholders over its decision to restrict peak milk supplies in the coming years, as An Taisce attempts to put the brakes on a new cheese plant.

Glanbia’s move, rightly or wrongly, was made from the top down, with little consultation with farmers — a move not in keeping with the co-operative spirit.

Last week, the controversy turned decidedly political in nature (P3) as a raft of politicians, including former Ministers and MEPs, came out in support of their farmer constituents looking for An Taisce to withdraw their objection.

The Taoiseach then rowed into the debate, highlighting the fact that working co-operatively can still have a significant benefit.

Regardless of the outcome of the High Court case, Plunkett’s mantra of “better farming, better business, better living” is still alive it seems.

