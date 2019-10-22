Margaret Donnelly: Battle for Brexit aid likely to widen the divide between the factories and farmers

I'd like to find a woman who'd agree with such a crazy sentiment, but unfortunately we're still facing down a Brexit of some sort that won't give the agri-food sector in this country any extra sleep or time to read novels.

Any attempt to try and untangle cross-Border and all-island trade would be nigh on impossible and detrimental to the agri-food sector across the island.

The move to a border in the Irish Sea and allowing the whole of Ireland work together is therefore very welcome.

Sadly, Boris Johnson's plan will not protect Ireland from the ultimate disruption of Britain leaving the EU.

But that is the reality of Brexit.

There is no such thing as a Brexit deal that is good for this country's agri-food sector.

What we need now is a plan to be implemented so we can get on with things and deal with the disruptions and hurdles any Brexit will inevitably bring.

Our agri-food sector, particularly beef, still remains the most vulnerable in any Brexit scenario and the dithering and delays across the water are not helping matters here.

Until there is clearer vision around any Brexit deal it's difficult for the industry to plan its future.

South American beef

However, the extent of the challenge posed by Brexit was highlighted this week when figures from the factories in Britain warned that imports of South American beef will be the most immediate impact of Brexit and could hit cattle prices by up to €140 per head.

The recent Budget 2020, which was light on direct supports for farmers, has a €1.2bn Brexit package which the Minister for Agriculture has said will see the lion's share go to agriculture.

With both farmers and the food processors likely to be competing for a slice of any such aid package, this could be the most intense and divisive Brexit battle.

Indo Farming