Margaret Donnelly: Battle for Brexit aid likely to widen the divide between the factories and farmers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

One commentator over the weekend summed up the ongoing Brexit debacle in the UK nicely when he said the drive to just get Brexit done is a bit like a pregnant woman saying 'let's get childbirth over with so I can go back to getting lots of sleep and reading lots of novels'.

I'd like to find a woman who'd agree with such a crazy sentiment, but unfortunately we're still facing down a Brexit of some sort that won't give the agri-food sector in this country any extra sleep or time to read novels.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Any attempt to try and untangle cross-Border and all-island trade would be nigh on impossible and detrimental to the agri-food sector across the island.

The move to a border in the Irish Sea and allowing the whole of Ireland work together is therefore very welcome.

Sadly, Boris Johnson's plan will not protect Ireland from the ultimate disruption of Britain leaving the EU.

But that is the reality of Brexit.

There is no such thing as a Brexit deal that is good for this country's agri-food sector.

What we need now is a plan to be implemented so we can get on with things and deal with the disruptions and hurdles any Brexit will inevitably bring.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Our agri-food sector, particularly beef, still remains the most vulnerable in any Brexit scenario and the dithering and delays across the water are not helping matters here.

Until there is clearer vision around any Brexit deal it's difficult for the industry to plan its future.

South American beef

However, the extent of the challenge posed by Brexit was highlighted this week when figures from the factories in Britain warned that imports of South American beef will be the most immediate impact of Brexit and could hit cattle prices by up to €140 per head.

The recent Budget 2020, which was light on direct supports for farmers, has a €1.2bn Brexit package which the Minister for Agriculture has said will see the lion's share go to agriculture.

With both farmers and the food processors likely to be competing for a slice of any such aid package, this could be the most intense and divisive Brexit battle.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Tim Cullinan

IFA needs a radical overhaul - Cullinan
Stock image.

7,000 farmers still waiting on Basic Payments
File photo

Farmers account for 20pc of fire deaths
ABP UK managing director Tom Kirwan

Tariff-free imports could hit beef prices by €140/hd in no-deal Brexit - ABP chief
Kerrygold butter

EU looking to compensate sectors for U.S. tariffs: Italian PM
150 trucks make their way from Donegal across the border into Co Londonderry (Cate McCurry/PA)

More than 150 lorries hold cross-border protest
Big money: Tax savings of up to €4,537 can be achieved for each family member

The tax benefits of keeping it in the family


Top Stories

Farmers protest outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford. Photo Roger Jones.

Exclusive: Beef deal has failed to deliver on key price commitments

Slowdown in feedlot demand adding to beef price pressures
Picture: (Brian Lawless/PA)

14 plants gain approval to export beef to China
Gerry Glynn

'You look around the west and there are no young lads there to take over the...
Stock image

Mary Kinston: Beef industry's woes should act as a wake-up call for dairy
Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh

Peter Hynes: Young stock are the first focus as we roll out tried and trusted...
Run of success: Cyril and John Dowling with Baldonnel FM Sunshine EX90, crowned Supreme Champion, and the Glanbia Exhibitor Bred Champion, at Emerald Expo 2019, with Peter Kenneally (IHFA), Peter Ging (IHFA), Helen Herd (judge) and Charles Gallagher (IHFA)

High-flying herd aiming for rare treble