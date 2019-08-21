Margaret Donnelly: Agri-environmental schemes must address dairy disinterest

€1bn is a lot of money, with the Irish exchequer contributing a significant amount to this.

And while it's great that almost 50,000 farmers partake in the scheme, the fact dairy farmers have not been interested in or encouraged into the scheme is a major flaw and something that must be addressed for future environmental initiatives.

There appears to be a relationship between the level of farm output and GLAS participation by farm type, with lower-output farm enterprises having higher rates of participation.

Indeed, the consensus around GLAS participation seems to be that it's more hassle than it's worth for dairy farmers.

With average incomes nearing €90,000 in recent years and a drive by the sector to push on since the abolition of quotas, it's little wonder dairy farmers are reluctant to tie themselves or their incomes down with optional environmental restrictions.

While the additional non-market income of around €5,000 is welcomed on drystock farms, it's a nominal sum for most dairy farmers, and this is reflected in the fact just 13pc of the GLAS farmers are in dairying.

It's also obvious when you look at the number of dairy farmers requiring nitrates derogations year on year that the environment is not the number one priority on many dairy farms.

While it's great that dairying is, for most farmers, a profitable enterprise, this success comes at a cost: dairying remains the largest emitter of greenhouse gases (GHG).

Moreover, a significant proportion of dairy farmers need a nitrates derogation in order to retain the high stocking rates that underpin the profitability of our grass-based milk production model.

Clearly, dairying and environmental schemes such as GLAS are not the easiest of bedfellows.

However, given the growing influence of dairying in the wider farm sector, any successor to GLAS in the next CAP must get buy-in from the country's milk producers.

The dairy sector accepts that environmental challenges posed by expanding cow numbers needs to be tackled head-on if the industry is to continue to grow.

However, marrying that desire for further expansion with the demands of real environmental sustainability will be the challenge for the designers of future agri-environmental schemes and for the wider dairy industry.

