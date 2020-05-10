Managers warn livestock marts may close over Covid-19 impact

Some of the country’s 82 marts may close over the impact of Covid-19, it has been warned.

The Mart Managers Association of Ireland has warned that marts are operating at a loss for around seven months of the year and the closure of the marts over the past two months to normal trade, at one of their busiest times.

According to the Association’s Director Eimear McGuinness smaller marts around the country were unable to conduct more than a handful of sales in under the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) over the past two months.

In a letter to the Ministers for Agriculture and Business, the Association, which represents 24 of the country’s 82 livestock marts, said figures for the last two weeks of April show that cattle numbers through the marts are down 60pc on the same time last year.

“These potential commissions can never be recouped and these losses will be reflected inaccounts towards the year end,” she said and Covid-19 may potentially close some marts.

She also said mart mangers are now faced with the prospect of returning to sale yards with a lot less customers to purchase stock.

“We will also be asked to keep sale numbers smaller and hold extra sales in order to keep numbers of people attending to a minimum creating more additional costs.”

And while some larger marts have moved to online selling platforms which allows them to continue to trade, however online options require considerable financial investment and not all marts can afford this, she said.

The effect of our businesses closing under Covid19 has compounded the difficulties our industry has experienced over the past number of years; decline in suckler farmers throughout the country, insurance premiums hikes, commercial rates upward revaluations, according to McGuinness.

“Whether a mart is large or small in size there is one common denominator; buyers and sellers both miss the auction ring.

“For the most part, farmers have had to work without the livestock auction over the past two months. The live-trade within marts, something we can look back and say was taken for granted because of its absence during Covid19, is missed. Confidence amongst farmers has certainly suffered with the numbers of livestock presenting to marts dramatically reduced during Covid19.”

She also said that regarding marts who paid for insurance cover for business interruption, these marts have had no clear or concise statement from the insurance companies, with regards to whether they will pay or won't pay on business interruption for the time when marts have not been able to perform and maximise their full cash flows, thus leaving them in a very vulnerable position.

“The loss that marts have been to the farming community and the vital role they play in facilitating a safe haven for farmers to trade their livestock while securing the maximum price achievable is huge.”

The Association has called on the Ministers for a meeting to discuss financial supports for marts to get them “through the lean summer months and to continue to offer the vital service to the farming communities”.

Online Editors