Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 14 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Make digesters a priorty says climate report

Anaerobic digester
Anaerobic digester
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A national strategy on anaerobic digestion should be developed as a priority, a new report has recommended.

The draft report from the Joint Committee on Climate Action also states that low-interest loans or grants need to be provided to cover the high costs of installing anaerobic digesters, which convert slurry into heat and energy.

The report, due to go to Government shortly, says the Department of Agriculture should implement mitigation practices as recommended by Teagasc, with a focus on those with the greatest Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction potential.

While the Citizens' Assembly recommended a tax on GHG emissions from agriculture, the latest draft report does not include this in its main recommendations.

It also calls on the Department of Agriculture to bring forward a draft of the new state forestry programme no later than 2020.

The draft report calls for a comprehensive review of the climate mitigation potential of the country's forests, with a reformed forestry policy to address the disparity between broadleaf and conifer plantations.

It says there are problems with the planting, management and clear-felling of spruce plantations, including impacts on biodiversity and water quality, along with growing public opposition to forestry in regions where there have been high planting rates.

Other recommendations include: the setting up of a Climate Action Council in conjunction with other relevant bodies.

Also Read

The completion of a review of national land use by spring of 2020 building on the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) review and other relevant analysis on land use.

County-based hedgerow surveys should be extended nationwide by local authorities. Once completed, by 2020, the Government should commission a study to quantify the climate mitigation and adaptation functions of this resource by 2021.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

FILE PHOTO: A farmer checks the teeth of some Jacobs sheep at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

EU auditors raise concerns over supervision of organic imports and...

Concerns over moves to cut TB outbreak compensation for farmers who don't...
Britain will slash tariffs on a range of imports from outside the EU if MPs vote to leave without a deal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Explainer: Why the UK's no-deal tariffs could be 'devastating' for Irish farmers
ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe

Calves backlog rises as weather hits the trade
Live shipping exports

Capacity for 1,200 extra animals a week secured for Irish calf exporters in...

Agri inputs rise by 5pc in January 2019
Colm O'Donnell, INHFA chairman at a previous protest outside Enda Kenny's constituency office in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

Concern a delay in new CAP will undermine low-income farmers


Top Stories

European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Officials in Brussels to discuss 'potential bailouts' for agri-food sector

Urgent action needed to curb dog attacks on sheep warn farm leaders
Consent: Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív has called on the IFA to stop collecting levies unless farmers have given their permission. Picture: Oisin McHugh

Commission to quiz IFA over data sharing of farmers who opt out of paying levy
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: We had to about turn after turning out the calves
Farm equipment and grain storage belonging to farmer Austin Rincker sit outside in Moweaqua, Illinois, U.S., March 6, 2019. Rincker will farm approximately 2500 acres in the upcoming season, split evenly between corn and soybeans. Picture taken March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Why US growers are betting the farm on soybeans amid China trade war
Pictured from left is, Emily Walsh, Aoibhinn Leahy, Jane McNamara, Susan O'Neill and Aishling O'Neill from Laurel Hill secondary school in Limerick City who were announced as winners of the 2019 Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition created by Irish Angus Producer Group, ABP and Kepak.

City school takes the overall prize in national calf-rearing competition
Liam Delaney with his parents Jim and Frances Delaney and children Kate and James on the family farm near Portlaoise. Photo: Alf Harvey

Farmer who fronted McDonald's beef campaign moves into dairying