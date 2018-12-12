Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 12 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Major overhaul of land-mapping system to start in new year

Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Mary Browne
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

A major update of the Department of Agriculture's land-mapping system that is used to monitor CAP payment schemes will be rolled out in the new year.

The Department has confirmed to the Farming Independent that a significant revamp of Land Parcel Identification System (LPIS) is now under way.

LPIS is crucial to the control systems employed for area-based CAP programmes such as the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and ANC.

"The Department is updating its mapping and imagery systems to take account of best available technologies and to keep to the standard required for the delivery of EU-funded schemes," the Department stated.

"This new version of the Land Parcel Identification System will give a more accurate reflection of the land parcel boundaries that are used across a range of Department schemes."

"The latest phase of this modernisation is now under way and the new version will be used for Co Louth from January 2019. It will be rolled out across the rest of the country on a phased basis."

The Department told farmer representatives at last week's Charter of Farmers' Rights meeting that the updated LPIS would deliver "enhanced services for farmers".

The revamping of the LPIS system marks a further ramping up of 'eye in the sky' monitoring of the farming sector.

Also Read

At the recent AGM of ICMSA, EU Commissioner Phil Hogan claimed that satellite systems with the precision to read livestock tag numbers were set to replace physical on-farm inspections.

Compliance with EU schemes will be monitored by satellites passing over every farm three times a day, Mr Hogan said.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Photo: Clare Keogh

Ornua directors commit to 'resolving governance matters' at Board level
Castlerea Mart. Lot Number 1000, Weight 880Kg DOB 19/2/14. Breed SI. Bull. Price €1060 Photo Brian Farrell

Marts: Buyers defy naysayers by coming out in numbers
Minister Richard Bruton

Ireland 'needs to step up' its efforts to tackle global warming - Government tells...
The farmer found the dead sheep during his daily sheep inspection.

Warning: Graphic content - ‘This is the gory reality of what dogs are capable...
Members of the IFA are sitting in at the Department of Agriculture over the refusal of Minister Creed to name the meat factories found guilty of excessively trimming carcases Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

IFA stages sit in at Department, calling on Minister to name factories guilty of...
The GLAS scheme involves more than 50,000 farmers

Over 800 farmers face rejection from GLAS scheme as nutrient-...
Stock image

Farmer wants to know what he owes 'vulture fund'