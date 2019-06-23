Louth breeders score a double at final Hereford show and sale of the season

Price leader at Nenagh, Knockmountagh Drifter' sold for €3700 with exhibitor John McKiernan, Co. Louth
'Trillick Vern' sold for €2,750 with breeder JJ Farrell, Trillick, Longford.
Champion 'Balleen Benefit' with Judge Tommy Creegan and breeder Tom Brennan, Co. Kilkenny.

Martin Ryan

Father-and-son duo Eamon and John McKiernan took home the top price of €3,700 from the final show and sale of the season for Herefords, at Nenagh.

The price leader for the Monasterboice, Co Louth pair was the superb 14-month-old bull Knockmountagh Drifter, sired by Cill Cormaic Kasper and bred from Knockmountagh Sweet Pea.

Thirty-eight quality bulls were exhibited, and the sale recorded an average price of €2,400 - similar to the April sale at Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

Long-time breeder JJ Farrell from Trillick in Longford took home a total of €5,950 for two bulls, achieving an impressive €3,200 for Trillick Jake, sired by Free Town Hotspur and bred out of Cloughran Sally; and €2,750 for Trillick Vern, sired by Clipston Squire, out of Trillick Diva 2.

The champion bull Balleen Benefit, sired by Towra Brilliant, from the homebred Balleen Molly, is a half-brother to the champion bull at the Kilmallock sale in both 2018 and 2019.

However, the bids failed to reach his reserve for exhibitor Tom Brennan, of Freshford, Co Kilkenny.

T &J Hayes, travelling from Limerick, brought home €2,650 for the August-born bull Quinsboro Morgan 1st, sired by Gageboro Morgan and out of Tory Hill Lily.

No stranger to success, Michael O'Keeffe, from Newmarket, Co Cork, was awarded the reserve championship for Dominarigle 1 Patriot 740 ET, sired by Gurteragh Oakley 652 and bred out of Dominarigle 1 Sydney 611. He secured a fine price of €2,600.

Cavan's Philip Lynch was pleased with €2,600 for Carrick Jordan, sired by Haven Kingpin, out of his homebred cow Carrick Tina.

S & N Heatrick from Monaghan secured €2,550 for Glaslough Transformer, sired by Ballyaville Ger and out of s Joyce.

