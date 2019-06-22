Lourdes to Knock farming cyclists due to land in Ireland

Major undertaking: Alan Heaney, Maurice Dore and Jonathan Verry will take part in the 2,000km Lourdes to Knock cycle this week to raise awareness for farmers' mental health.
Major undertaking: Alan Heaney, Maurice Dore and Jonathan Verry will take part in the 2,000km Lourdes to Knock cycle this week to raise awareness for farmers' mental health.

Claire Fox

Some would say that a 2,000km cycle is a hell of a journey, but for Mayo farmer Alan Heaney, who is cycling from Lourdes to Knock, it is more of a pilgrimage.

Alan, a suckler farmer in Swinford and founder of the robotic milking Lely Centre in Mullingar, is one of four cyclists undertaking the five-day trek this week.

He and his companions Maurice Dore, Gary Bigley, Jonathan Verry and Gerry Boots will began the gruelling journey from the south of France to the west of Ireland on Tuesday to raise funds for Down Syndrome West and IFA/Pieta House's mental health helpline.

Alan feels that raising awareness of depression and anxiety among farmers is very important.

"Depression in farming is a huge issue. As a farmer and someone working in agri-business I have customers who are farmers and work with people who are farmers and I saw how much they struggled in 2018 with the weather," he says.

"Farmers are such a big part of society and have a lot of pride, so when they're under pressure they keep it hidden."

Alan says that Down Syndrome West is close to his heart.

"It is a local charity that needs the money. They are in the middle of trying to get a housing project up and running which would provide respite for parents and a play area for kids and things like that," he explains.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Alan is hopeful that the cycle can raise €30,000.

"The entire trip is self-financed so 100pc of funds raised will go to the two charities. It's an expensive trip: we had people who came over with us driving along beside us carrying our tent and equipment," he says.

"We find it very rewarding."

This is the group's third endurance cycle in the last three years.

Last year they journeyed from Land's End in England to John O'Groats in Scotland (1,600km in four days) and in 2017 they cycled from Mizen to Malin Head (600km in 23 hours).

You can donate to the cycle at the Lourdes to Knock 2000km Go Fund Me Page and follow their journey on their Facebook page.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Agri-Business

Farmers protest: IFA members protesting outside the Department of Health last April over flaws in the Fair Deal nursing care costs scheme. Photo: INM

How Fair Deal works: The new plan that delivers a truly fairer deal for farm...
Stock Image

Fair Deal: What to do when payment falls due and

A sign warning about African swine fever at Incheon International Airport in South Korea (Suh Myung-geon/Yonhap/AP)

Pig prices soar as China chases stocks due to African Swine Fever impact
Kerry Co-op recently sent its members an information pack about a voluntary cash-for-shares scheme which gives shareholders the opportunity to sell

Kerry Co-op to go ahead with cash for shares scheme
Stock photo

Limerick roadside holding expected to top €750,000
Stock Image

Land mobility 'match-making' service increasing production by two thirds on...
A sign reading

Mercosur deal would be 'disastrous' for Ireland's Climate Action Plan warns...


Top Stories

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly: Is the green agenda finally about to change the face...
Milky way: NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Award winners Darran and Denise McKenna and children Daithí, Caragh, Micheál and Annie on their farm at Derrygasson, Co Monaghan; below, the farm walk on their land. Photo: Clare Keogh

'It's all about grass, breeding and culling cows at the right time' - top dairy...

Warning: Graphic content - Department photos of animals show level of...
Stock picture

Man killed in tractor accident in Roscommon
The latest indications are for very warm and humid weather with temperatures ranging between 19 and 25 degrees - and maybe even above that.

Summer to finally arrive? Met Éireann says temperatures to hit 25C and...

EU Commission public stocks of skimmed milk powder fully sold off
File: Police

Community service for woman involved in fatal tractor crash