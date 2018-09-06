Farm Ireland
London and EU on collision course over access for food and drink produce

Sarah Collins

The UK is threatening not to recognise EU specialty food and drink after Brexit unless it gets better market access to the bloc.

Local products such as the Waterford Blaa or Irish Whiskey are given special protection in the EU, meaning they can't be labelled authentic unless they are produced locally, using local ingredients.

During a round of Brexit talks in Brussels last week, UK negotiators said they could not guarantee the products would get this treatment after Brexit.

The UK's Brexit secretary Dominic Raab linked the issue to the "broader trading relationship", hinting that a more generous EU offer would unlock the door.

"We do understand the importance for many European countries for resolving this," Mr Raab said in Brussels last Friday. "We're keen to resolve the broader trading relationship, so we do understand the importance attached."

They are known in EU jargon as products with Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) or Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), and cover locally produced food, drink and handicrafts.

The products are treated as seriously as trademarked or patented goods within the bloc.

Ireland has 11 other specialty products either registered or pending certification by the EU, including Wexford blackcurrants, Poitín and Irish Cream liqueur.

The bloc usually negotiates protections for its specialty products as part of any trade deal with a non-EU country.

But while there are around 3,000 EU-protected products within the bloc, the recently signed EU-Canada trade deal covers only 143, while the EU-Japan accord covers around 200.

'Red lines'

EU lead negotiator Michel Barnier insisted last week that "Brexit should not and cannot lead to the loss of existing intellectual property rights". He said guarantees for the "entire stock" of EU specialty products was one of the bloc's red lines for concluding an EU-UK exit treaty.

The PGIs row is one of the three main issues still outstanding in the first phase of Brexit talks.

The Irish border and the role of EU courts are the two others.

While talks about the future EU-UK trade agreement are running in parallel, the EU says it will not sign off on the latter without the former.

The clash came the same week as British and French fishermen fought over access to scallop stocks in the English Channel, just off the Normandy coast.

