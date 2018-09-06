The UK is threatening not to recognise EU specialty food and drink after Brexit unless it gets better market access to the bloc.

London and EU on collision course over access for food and drink produce

Local products such as the Waterford Blaa or Irish Whiskey are given special protection in the EU, meaning they can't be labelled authentic unless they are produced locally, using local ingredients.

During a round of Brexit talks in Brussels last week, UK negotiators said they could not guarantee the products would get this treatment after Brexit.

The UK's Brexit secretary Dominic Raab linked the issue to the "broader trading relationship", hinting that a more generous EU offer would unlock the door.

"We do understand the importance for many European countries for resolving this," Mr Raab said in Brussels last Friday. "We're keen to resolve the broader trading relationship, so we do understand the importance attached."

They are known in EU jargon as products with Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) or Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), and cover locally produced food, drink and handicrafts.

The products are treated as seriously as trademarked or patented goods within the bloc.

Ireland has 11 other specialty products either registered or pending certification by the EU, including Wexford blackcurrants, Poitín and Irish Cream liqueur.