Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 7 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Livestock farmers urged to get 'proactive' on fodder

Deals need to be struck on catch crops and quick rotation silage, says Teagasc

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Livestock farmers should maximise the potential of the recently announced fodder aid package by agreeing contracts with neighbouring tillage farmers for catch crops or quick rotation silage.

The €2.75m fodder aid scheme announced by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed last week aims to double the area of catch crops sown each year to more than 45,000ha.

However, Teagasc tillage specialist Michael Hennessy said livestock farmers would have to be proactive in approaching tillage farmers to grow the crops for them.

"Livestock farmers will have to come out and ask for this. They will have to be proactive if this is to work," Mr Hennessy said.

He cited the experience of the whole-crop cereal market this year where there were four cereal growers willing to sell crops for every livestock farmer who wanted to buy. The fodder scheme gives a payment of €155/ha for tillage growers who grow a temporary crop of short rotation grasses for fodder production over the winter months, and €100/ha for those growing catch crops such as fodder rape or turnips.

Mr Hennessy said the measure was "very positive" for tillage growers and would particularly suit those in spring cereals.

However, he added that the crops would have to be planted quickly to ensure a good yield and this left a narrow window for farmers to agree deals.

Announcing the package, Minister Creed said that farmers growing between 3ha and 50ha of temporary forage crops, additional to that already grown under GLAS, will be eligible. A GLAS participant may apply for the measure on tillage land not in receipt of GLAS Catch Crop aid.

Also Read

"I am acutely aware of the need to prepare for the winter ahead. I have been actively engaged with the Fodder Group and through their work, maximising production of home-grown fodder is a collective priority this autumn. Through this incentive, I am encouraging tillage growers to actively engage in the fodder market," Minister Creed said.

This initiative will provide a significant additional fodder supply for the livestock sector, the minister maintained.

The announcement was welcomed by the IFA, with association president Joe Healy commenting that the measure would be of benefit.

"Growing fodder crops on tillage ground has the potential to play a part in closing the national fodder deficit arising from drought." Mr Healy said.

However, there is widespread agreement within farming that the catch crop initiative on its own will not alleviate the fodder shortage. Teagasc estimates that livestock farmers are currently short of around nine million tonnes of silage for the coming winter. Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom said that a suite of measures will be needed to see the livestock sector safely through the winter.

He forecast that the catch crop initiative might make up 15pc to 20pc of the overall fodder shortfall, but that further actions are required at farm level. Farmers should immediately fertilise any ground with green cover to get the most out of paddocks for the remainder of the year.

Teagasc's PastureBase service shows that grass growth has topped 33kg/ha/day across the south and has hit over 60kg/ha/day in the north-west.

Meanwhile, Mr Ramsbottom said farmers should continue supplementing cows with 5-6kg of concentrates per day for the autumn to take the pressure off grass demand.

He also advised farmers to cull "lower performing cows", although he admitted that herd owners have been reluctant to do this up to now.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Michael Creed

Once-off payment of €100 to be paid to sheep farmers as Creed unveils...
Dairy Farmer Patrick Murphy celebrates the arrival of rain at his dairy farm at Timoleague, West Cork. Picture Denis Boyle

Farmers' prayers could be answered with rain and cooler conditions on the...
Large flames are seen on a hillside outside the village of Monchique, in southern Portugal's Algarve region, Sunday, Aug. 5 2018. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

Department warns live exporters over cattle transports in hot weather
Dairy farmers Peter and Paula Hynes on their land in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh

'Farmers are carrying the can - my feed bill went up €10,000 a month'
Pictured (l-r) are Richard Kennedy, Group CEO at Devenish, Andrew McDowell, Vice President of the European Investment Bank and Owen Brennan, Chairman of Devenish

Leading Irish agri-tech business secures €118 in funding from European...
Josephine O’Neill, who won the Miss Macra title for 2018

Irish teacher Josephine is crowned Miss Macra
Michael Neill, partner at Top 100 sponsor A&L Goodbody, Chris Kirke, president of Moy Park and Ulster Business editor John Mulgrew at the announcement. Photo: Elaine Hill Photography

Profits jump at leading North poultry firm