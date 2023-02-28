Limits for energy support scheme reduced

The Government is set to extend the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme to May 31 while also reducing its much-criticised qualifying criteria.

The scheme, which is open to farmers, was introduced to support qualifying businesses over the winter months with increases in electricity or natural gas costs that arose as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The scheme, which is being administered by Revenue, provides for a cash payment to qualifying businesses.

However, it has come in for much criticism over its restrictive qualifying criteria, which, according to the IFA, means the current scheme is not working on the ground for farming and agricultural businesses.

Among the IFA concerns was that the scheme compares costs on a monthly basis to that month the previous year and if there has been a 50pc increase in the unit cost, then the business qualifies for that month.

However, the IFA says comparisons begin in September 2021, at which stage energy costs had already risen considerably, so many will not qualify even though they have experienced large increases in their energy costs.

This week the Government confirmed it is to extend the scheme to May 31. It also plans to reduce the energy cost threshold for the scheme such that a tax-compliant business may claim relief where it can demonstrate that the average unit price for electricity or natural gas on the relevant bill has increased by 30pc or more as compared to the average unit price of electricity or natural gas in a reference period.

This revised threshold, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said, would be applied on a retrospective basis from September 2022 such that businesses that were not previously eligible for the scheme due to the 50pc energy cost threshold may now be eligible for the scheme.

Minister McGrath said in farming cases where the bill partly relates to the domestic premises and partly to the farming business, an apportionment has to be done in relation to that.

"Any amount charged on an energy bill for a claim period that is not expended wholly and exclusively for the purposes of the farming trade must be deducted from the relevant energy bill amount for the claim period for the purpose of calculating the eligible costs," he said.