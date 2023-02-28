Farming

Limits for energy support scheme reduced

Ciaran Moran

The Government is set to extend the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme to May 31 while also reducing its much-criticised qualifying criteria.

The scheme, which is open to farmers, was introduced to support qualifying businesses over the winter months with increases in electricity or natural gas costs that arose as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

