Legal Advice: My neighbour is planning to plant a forest around my land. What can I do?

I have 120 acres of land, with little road frontage. In fact most of my land is surrounded by the land belonging to one neighbouring farmer, who actually passed away a year ago and left the farm to his nephew. The land is marginal and some of it was in forestry and now the nephew is planning on planting the entire farm, as he has no interest in farming the land.

I can’t afford to buy the land and I don’t know if any of my children will go farming. But I’m concerned about being enclosed by forestry. My wife and I live in the house and it’s just about 150 yards to the boundary ditch which is where some of the forestry will be. His land meets mine for about three quarters of my farm and I’m worried it might devalue my land and present welfare issues with deer and badgers coming closer to my land. Dear reader, the Irish forestry and timber industry contributes approximately €2.3 billion to the Irish economy and supports around 12,000 jobs according to Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Hotriculture Andrew Doyle, who spoke at the National Forestry Conference in May. Forestry is becoming big business and can unfortunately, create situations like yours.

You say your neighbour is planning to plant a forest and I wonder how far along the process he is as that determines what you can do. All proposed afforestation developments must receive prior written approval (called Technical Approval) of the Forest Service. Details of the Forest Service can be found on the Department of Agriculture’s website. Applications are processed by the Forest Service and there are a number of requirements, for example, a Forestry Inspector must assess the application and make a recommendation, and if there are any environmental issues, then the application is referred to the appropriate authority, be it the Inland Fisheries Ireland or the relevant Local Authority.