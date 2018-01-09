Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 9 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Landowners have 'huge concerns' on Shannon pipeline project

Image: Irish Water
Image: Irish Water
The Irish Water project has fallen behind

Eoghan MacConnell

Irish Water has fallen a year behind schedule in lodging its application for a proposed 170km pipeline from the River Shannon to Dublin.

The controversial €1.2bn Eastern and Midlands region water supply project proposes running a pipeline from Parteen Basin on the River Shannon in Co Tipperary through several counties to Peamount in South Dublin.

The project runs through around 500 farms - the majority of which are in Tipperary, Offaly and Kildare - and once completed should supply water from the River Shannon to counties Clare, Tipperary, Offaly, Westmeath, Laois, Meath, Kildare and Dublin.

IFA environment chair Thomas Cooney said farmers are anxious about the project. "We have had no compensation talks yet. There is a number of issues to be clarified before we would enter talks," he explained.

During construction, farmers face the worrying prospect of having their farm land split up. Mr Cooney said that "landowners have huge concerns about this 50 metres that is going to be taken up for 18 months to two years." Clarification is needed in relation to permanent structures associated with the pipeline, implications for future planning permission and land value among other things, he said. "We are talking about a massive trench across the country," he pointed out.

"Farmers along the Shannon need full clarification that there is not going to be any other restrictions on them," insisted Mr Cooney.

Offaly farmer James Casey and three neighbouring farmers successfully negotiated some changes to the original pipeline route through their land. Had the initial plan been followed, three quarters of Mr Casey's farm would have been cut off from his farmyard during construction.

The dairy farmer, who has around 170 cows at his farm in Rathrobin, said Irish Water agreed to some changes which will now result in around one third of his farm being cut off during the estimated two-year construction phase. "I think I have about one kilometre of it on my land," he remarked. "It is still dividing my farm, but it is not as bad as it was," he said.

Also Read

Irish Water had intended to apply to An Bord Pleanala for planning at the end of 2017 but the company confirmed it will not now apply for planning permission until the final quarter of 2018.

Irish Water say they will still meet the timeframe initially set out of 2025.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Stock Image

New figures show staggering scale of Irish agri-food sector's dependence on UK...

Calls for farmers to get unique finance restructuring solutions to avoid being...
Currently, Britain is falling significantly behind major competitor countries in the rate of growth in productivity. Image: Depositphotos.

British farmers failing to 'keep pace' with European rivals, urged to...

How these farmers turned their grass-based farms into tourist attractions
While home working has benefited companies through increased productivity and reduced costs, experts are now saying that creativity and innovation have suffered

Bad news about working from home may have a silver lining

Imagine a bank that's there for the public good, the stakeholders not...
Organic food is increasingly in demand

'Free from' is a food trend that's here to stay


Top Stories

Stock image

Farmer fears massive legal bills after neighbour used shotgun to defend...
Spring application can deliver over three times more nitrogen per ha than summer spreading.

5 tips to prime your pumps and tankers for the busy slurry season
The planning application is currently with Laois Co Co and if successful, is likely to be appealed to An Bord Pleanala by residents. Stock image.

Controversial 350-acre solar farm attracts 'excellent' response from farmers
(stock photo)

€100,000 legal challenge to Department's land ID system waiting on...
Michael Duffy with a batch of ewes that are all showing raddle marks

How to use scan results to plan ewe feeding regime
Final nominations are also being submitted today for the position of national treasurer. Pic: Justin Farrelly.

It's a Super Tuesday of elections for IFA jobs
Farmers rush to transplant paddy on a flooded field amid heavy rainfall in Zhuzhou, Hunan province, China, July 24, 2015. Photo: Reuters

China to create new forests the size of Ireland