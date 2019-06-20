Land mobility 'match-making' service increasing production by two thirds on farms

Stock Image
Stock Image
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Land and farm collaboration between young trained farmers and older farmers is delivering delivering a 65pc increase in farm production on average, according to Macra na Feirme's 2019 Land Mobility Report published today.

Macra na Feirme’s Land Mobility programme which seeks to facilitate new collaborative arrangements between farmers such as farm partnerships, shared farming and long-term leasing has facilitated 521 arrangements sicne it began in 2014.

This has resulted in approximately 47,000 acres being farmed by younger trained farmers in collaborative arrangements in the last five years.

The report found that 80pc of arrangements involved a trained farmer under 40 with collaboration delivering a 65pc increase in production on average. On average two people were gainfully employed while three people were getting an income per farm.

In 55pc of cases land owners had no known potential collaborator in mind before entering the programme.

The average farm size taking part 90 acres, while long-term leasing has proved to be the most popular arrangement

Due to the abolition of milk quotas, dairying has seen the most participants at 61pc. However there has been engagement across all sectors, with 25pc of farms involved being beef, 61pc tillage and 2pc sheep.

Speaking at the report launch Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said that the the Land Mobility programme was "essentially a match-making service" that provides a succession path for farmers.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Meanwhile, Macra president Thomas Duffy stated that: "The fact that the service has provided facilitation for more than 500 arrangements is a testament to the hard work of a great many people, the value of the service in terms of generational renewal and opportunities for young farmers cannot be underestimated.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Agri-Business

'British beef access to China a huge opportunity' - Ulster Farmers Union
EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

'CAP budget cuts could be a reality if countries aren't ambitious on...
Michael Creed TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Gardeners more of a priority for Government than farmers, claims...
Auctioneer, John Osbourne in action during last week's Mart in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Photo Kevin Byrne

'Health is a serious issue for farmers - we need to start talking about it'
The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Slow progress on CAP deal giving EU officials the 'jitters'
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: PA

'Deep concerns' on possible Mercosur deal outlined by Taoiseach in letter to EU...
Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Getty Images

Mercosur deal could be agreed next week despite 'difficult agriculture issues'...


Top Stories

Stock image

Irish dairy herd growth is starting to slow down and could stall by 2022

Twenty farmers a week dropping out of BDGP scheme
This Angus cow weighed 645Kg . 14 months old made €1005 in New Ross. Photo Roger Jones.

Quality heifers jump 16c/kg despite mixed prices
Dairy Farmer Jim Scully.

Farmer faces legal action if he doesn't remove animals from land earmarked...
Worldwide, there is an estimated 50,000 robots working

Darragh McCullough: Milking robots can teach Kerry Co-op a thing or two...
Farm land

Plenty of road frontage land up for grabs in Leinster auctions this week
(stock photo)

Department of Agriculture accounts to be analysed by Public Accounts...