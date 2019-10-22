Land dispute: 'My uncle didn't tell solicitor that my mum even existed'

My mum died in 2012, so should my mother's share of my grandmother's estate go to me and my brother?

The solicitor that was looking after my granduncle's estate has sent the money to a local solicitor who is looking after my grandmother's estate.

As far as I know, my uncle (as the eldest son) would be the executor of her estate?

The problem for us is that my uncle has hidden the fact that my mum was even born and when I contacted the solicitor, he had no idea my mum ever existed.

Am I entitled to anything?

A The administration and distribution of estates, particularly in intestate situations (where the deceased dies without a Will) can be quite a complex matter, especially so where the beneficiaries of the estate may have died either before or after the deceased.

Whether a bequest to a beneficiary lapses (in which case the beneficiary does not get it) or survives (in which case the beneficiary will get it) is dependant very much on the family situation.

At the outset, you should note the Succession Act sets out the rules of distribution of an estate where a person dies without a Will. In your particular case, as your granduncle died - and from your query, it appears he died without a spouse, without a parent and without children - therefore all his brothers and sisters share in his estate equally.

I note you say one of his sisters was your grandmother who survived your granduncle, but died shortly afterwards.

As she was living at the date your granduncle died, your grandmother is entitled to her equal share of your granduncle's estate.

I also note from your query that your grandmother died without a will, and I am assuming your grandmother died a widow and, in which case, her entire estate, to include the share she inherited from your granduncle, will be distributed equally among her children.

There is a general rule in intestacy situations that the nearest next of kin alive at the date of death of the deceased are entitled to inherit the estate.

There is, however, an exception to this rule and that is called the per stirpes rule. This rule allows the children of a predeceased child to inherit the share their parent would have been entitled to, had the parent survived the deceased, dividing the share equally among them.

This per stirpes rule can only come into effect if two conditions exist:

1. At least one child must survive the deceased.

2. At least one child predeceases the deceased leaving issue alive at the date of the deceased's death. I appreciate that the above can be quite difficult to apply to any particular scenario and so I will explain what it means in your case. Your grandmother died without a will and presumably a widow.

Therefore, her share is to be divided among each of her children.

Although your mother predeceased your grandmother, her entitlement to your grandmother's estate will not lapse because firstly, your uncle is living, thereby satisfying condition 1, and secondly, your mother predeceased your grandmother, leaving you and your brother (as your mother's issue) living at the date of your grandmother's death, thus satisfying condition 2.

Assuming your mother did not make a will, the per stirpes rule applies and you and your brother are entitled to share equally that share your mother would have received in your grandmother's estate, to include the share your grandmother got on your granduncle's death.

I note you call your uncle an "executor" of your grandmother's estate, but if your grandmother died without a will, then your uncle is in fact an administrator.

If your grandmother made a will and appointed your uncle as her executor (i.e. the person to deal with her affairs) then he will be called an executor.

Where there is no will, the person dealing with the estate is called an administrator.

I note you say the solicitor acting for the estate of your grandmother had no idea your mother ever existed until you spoke to him.

You should note that when a Letter of Administration needs to be extracted in a deceased's estate, the person making the application for such Letters of Administration (called the administrator), must sign an oath declaring they will faithfully administer the estate of the deceased, and further sign a bond confirming they will administer the estate according to law, therefore he must comply with these documents.

It is important that in any probate query, that you seek the advice of a solicitor as solicitors are trained in the reading and interpretation of the law and are best placed to advise how that law applies to your particular circumstances.

