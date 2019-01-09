Lamb prices break the magical €5/kg barrier

Now to prices. I am happy to report that after an up-and-down start to 2019 yesterday morning saw official quotes for lamb on our price table once again hit the magic €5/kg mark.
Leading the field on that €5.00/kg plus 10c/kg quality bonus are Kildare Chilling, with Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague close behind.
Kildare, Dawn and the two ICMs dominate our table when it comes to cull ewe price with their base quote of €2.70/kg.
Both John Brooks of ICSA and Sean Dennehy of the IFA quoted me €5.00-5.10/kg yesterday morning as being where the market is currently at, with Sean claiming €5.20/kg was achievable.
Cull ewes are reported to be making €2.90-3.00/kg.
On the mart front the year has also started positively, with both Joe Wynne of Headford and Patsy Smith of Dowra noting improved prices.
In the east, Baltinglass on Saturday and Kilkenny yesterday also reported better returns.
As the year progresses I wonder how spring lamb numbers will be affected by the combination of 62,000 extra ewes going under the knife in 2018, and the reports from marts throughout the autumn that the breeding trade was very sluggish.
Marts
1 Dowra
Trade here was reported as positive for all classes. A good entry of factory lambs sold from €100-119/hd, with the top price going to a pen weighing 50kg/hd. Forward store lambs sold from €80-96.50/hd, with lighter mountain store types making €60-80/hd. Heavy cull ewes sold from €80-120/hd, with store types making €50-80/hd. A small number of pens of scanned in-lamb horned ewes sold for €80/hd.
2 Maam Cross
The trade for lambs and hoggets saw a full clearance, with black-faced cross-bred lambs averaging €71/hd; two crossbred ram lambs clicked €100 apiece. Hogget prices were steady and averaged €63/hd. Dry ewes averaged €45/hd, with two young black-faced ewes hitting €70/hd.
3 Headford
The year began on a very positive note, with Joe Wynne commenting that "lambs were well improved". Factory buyers were active for the heavier lots, while farmers mopped up the lighter store, all of which saw prices improved by €8-12/hd on pre-Christmas levels. Lambs were €60-110/hd, with that top call going to a batch weighing 54kg. Other samples of interest included 44kgs at €95/hd, 40kgs at €85 and on the store side 35kgs at €85/hd.
4 Carnew
A strong entry of sheep, with prices peaking at €121.50/hd for a batch of 18 58kg lambs. Prices in the 50kg+ section ranged from that €121.50 back to €115/hd. In the 45-49kg division the range was €107-118/hd, while in the 40-44kg division prices were €94-111/hd. Among the stores over 35kg, prices ranged from €82-101/hd, with lighter lots selling from €68-93/hd. Cull ewes made €55-122/hd, while in-lamb ewes made €80-110/hd.
5 Baltinglass
Demand for lighter lamb saw them improve by €1-3/hd, leading to 30-40kg lambs making €70-88/hd while the 40-50kg section saw prices settle between €90-108/hd. Heavy lambs sold for €110-118/hd.Hoggets made €70-118/hd, with store types selling for €25-60/hd.
6 Kilkenny
Yesterday's sale here was small, attracting just 400hd, but the trade sharpened, with George Candler happy that the improvement had created better returns all round. Butchers' lambs sold from €114-124/hd, with that top call of €124/hd going to a batch of 22 lambs that averaged 57kg. On the factory side prices ranged from €100-113/hd, with the top price here going to 15 at 49kg. Cull ewes sold for €50-140/hd.
