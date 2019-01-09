Lamb prices break the magical €5/kg barrier

Before getting into the nitty gritty of factory prices, a word about an issue that has periodically dogged relations between farmers and factories.

It's not the current spat between the vets and the Department which has affected throughput in some plants - it's the issue of who bears the responsibility and cost for getting wet or dirty sheep tidied up before slaughter.

The dispute rumbled on last year and will resurface as soon as the weather turns wet. Rain is a fact of life in Ireland and the humble sheep can't help but get wet and maybe a bit muddied when she's outside.

However, the consequences of how factories deal with wet or dirty sheep continue to be borne exclusively by farmers.

The consensus among those producing lambs is that despite last year's upheaval, when the Department forced one plant to close it doors because of this issue, the factories have not lifted a finger to help alleviate the problem.

Several men spoke of the need for factories to modernise their sheep-holding sheds in line with the realities of the Irish weather, ie put in fans or some system that would aid the drying of the fleece.

Plus develop proper clipping systems rather than the current will-I, won't-I system.

Or will we just see a continuation of the current system where the farmer gets billed for maintaining the kill line at maximum speed?