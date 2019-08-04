Lakeside dairy holding for €470,000

Array of sheds: The 72ac holding in Muff
The two-storey farmhouse
Jim O'Brien

'Oh to be in Dunaree' is Kingscourt's version of 'Come Back Paddy Reilly'.

Unlike most Irish place-names that were anglicised into phonetic English, an attempt was made to translate Dún na Rí into an English equivalent. Kingscourt as a translation isn't bad.

I found myself in that royal Cavan settlement last week and took a short drive of about 3km to a fine 72ac holding at Muff. The residential property with an extensive yard is for sale by public auction with a guide price of €470,000.

The holding is centred around a traditional two-storey farmhouse in habitable condition with PVC windows, oil-fired central heating and a sun porch. The place is structurally sound but in need of substantial modernisation.

The two-storey farmhouse

The accommodation includes a downstairs bedroom and en suite, a dining room, sitting room and kitchen, and a guest WC. Upstairs is the family bathroom and three bedrooms.

An array of sheds in the yard includes a modern four-column slatted unit and a number of dated but useful constructions. These include two traditional cubicle sheds at either side of an open silage pit and a slatted bull cubicle.

Two mono pitch sheds can be used for machinery or fodder storage, while a disused herringbone milking parlour could be revived.

A unique calf-rearing house is found to the rear of the yard. Complete with a central drainage channel, it includes a series of small stalls fitted with individual holders for feeding buckets, while the adjacent haybarn is accessible as a loose-bedded calf shed.

The land is the best of ground, elevated and well cared for by a family member using it for calves and replacement heifers.

It rises to a good height overlooking Muff lake and is serviced by a well-surfaced roadway, giving access to all the fields. These are fenced with a mix of traditional hedgerow and electric fencing, with piped water.

The fields are all covered in a rich sward of grass and in a state of high fertility. The holding has double road frontage on to the local road with one field adjacent to the lake and across the road from the main farm.

The place will be sold at auction on Thursday, August 22, at 3pm at the Navan salesrooms of Raymond Potterton auctioneers.

