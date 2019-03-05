Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick co-operatives have jointly received regulatory approval, for the merger of both societies, from the Competition and Markets Authority (UK) and from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (Ireland).

Lakelands and LacPatrick receive approval from competition authorities for merger

Both authorities determined and ruled that competition would not be adversely affected as a result of the merger.

The regulatory authorities’ clearance was the last significant hurdle for the merger to go ahead.

In October 2018, the Lakeland and LacPatrick shareholders voted 97pc and 96opc respectively in favour of forming one of the largest dairy processors in Europe.

The new Society – to be called Lakeland Dairies Co-Operative Society Limited – will be the second largest dairy processor on the island of Ireland with a cross-border milk pool of 1.8bn litres, produced by 3,200 farms from 15 counties.

The new co-op will have a combined annual turnover in excess of €1bn, creating internationally competitive scale while ensuring efficient costs of operation.