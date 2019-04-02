Lakelands and LacPatrick complete 'historic' merger

Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick Co-operative have formally completed the merger of the two societies.

Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick Co-operative have formally completed the merger of the two societies.

The new society formed by the merger is to be called Lakeland Dairies Co-operative Society Limited and will be known as ‘Lakeland Dairies’.

Lakeland Dairies is now the second largest dairy processor on the island of Ireland with a cross-border milk pool of 1.8bn litres, produced by 3,200 farms from a catchment area covering 16 counties. The co-operative will have a combined annual turnover in excess of €1bn.

A Transitional Board has been established (including Lakeland and LacPatrick Board members) to cover the initial 12-month period post-merger.

At the first Board meeting of the new Society, Alo Duffy was appointed chairman of the co-operative together with two vice-chairs, Colin Kelso and Alan McCay.

Michael Hanley, the current CEO of Lakeland Dairies, will continue to serve as the Group CEO in the new society.

Mr Hanley stated that after completing a lengthy merger process, it must now focus its efforts on driving the business forward and delivering the strongest possible milk price for the farmer.

“Significant work will have to take place to make the new organisation as efficient as possible and to return the strongest possible milk price back to dairy farmers in line with market conditions.