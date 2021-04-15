Lakeland profits rise despite up to 40pc spike in shipping costs

Lakeland is the largest cross-border dairy processing co-operative on the island of Ireland. Photo: Colm Mahady/Fennells

The cost of shipping food out of Ireland is up as much as 40pc in the past year, hitting margins for a sector already under pressure from Brexit.

Demand for refrigerated shipping containers is up and turnaround times have slowed as a result of Covid, according to the CEO of Lakeland Dairies Michael Hanley.

Following its takeover of LacPatrick two years ago, Lakeland is the largest cross-border dairy processing co-operative on the island of Ireland. It bought 1.9bn litres of milk from 3,200 farms in 16 counties on both sides of the Irish border last year, putting it on the Brexit front line.

Despite the UK exit, Lakeland has been able to continue to operate on both sides of the border and sell into the British market thanks to a combination of the Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol and trade agreement struck between Brussels and London at Christmas, Michael Hanley said.

The new reality has driven some changes, including reduced shipping via Dublin and the so-called UK landbridge.

Produce for Britain is now shipped primarily through Belfast Port while continental markets are being reached via the new direct sea routes from Rosslare, he said.

While transport has been largely smooth, bar some capacity issues into Belfast from Britain, freight costs have risen sharply in the past year, he said.

Lack of capacity, including containers and refrigerated containers, has been a global issue since the onset of the pandemic adding 25pc to 40pc to the cost of journeys for Lakeland, which sells to 80 countries including shipping to China and South East Asia, Mr Hanley said.

Revenues were €1.09bn at farmer- owned Lakeland last year, up 5.7pc despite the hit from Covid to its food services arm, one of four main divisions.

Growth was led by the largest Food Ingredient division, where revenues increased 18pc to €691m from strong demand for functional and enriched powders, proteins and dairy fats.

Foodservice division sales, including to airlines, hotels, cafes and pubs had the worst year, down 24pc to €181.7m.

The co-op generated robust profits despite maintaining a competitive milk price for suppliers and shareholders and in spite of the serious market uncertainties stemming from the pandemic, Mr Hanley said.

The second half of 2020 saw strong recovery in some markets, particularly in Asia as lockdowns eased but its expected to be the final three months of 2021 before normality starts to return to the overall market, he said.

Online Editors