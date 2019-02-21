Lakeland is 'Brexit-ready' with logistics team in place

A dairy co-op on track to become one of the largest processors on the island with 1,500 suppliers locally has said it is Brexit-ready, but anticipates a "considerable volume" of extra work to keep trade flowing.

Lakeland Dairies in Cavan said it had put in place all necessary contingency plans to ensure it continues exporting over 240 products to 80 predominantly non-EU countries, including China.

A spokesman for the co-op, which has operations in the Republic and the UK, said it will "retain the capability and flexibility to sell and distribute directly" to all its customers including those around the world.

"We have identified all the relevant tariff categories that would apply to exported products," he said.

"We have a highly qualified export logistics team in place who will also be capable of supporting requirements for customs declarations and veterinary and phytosanitary standards.

"In addition, we have long standing relationships and work with a range of export management agents who are also putting plans in place for any measures which will be required."

The company's exports logistics team uses advanced computerised supply chain management systems and is prepared for "a lot of the new requirements" which may arise.

"They will require additional certification and documentation and this can be handled predominantly through existing automated processes albeit there will potentially be a considerable volume of extra work required," the spokesman added.