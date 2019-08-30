Lakeland announces 68 redundancies in rationalisation of Monaghan processing facilities

Move comes following the merger of LacPatrick Dairies and Lakeland Dairies in April

LacPatrick Dairies Monaghan Site.
LacPatrick Dairies Monaghan Site.
Ciaran Moran

Lakeland Dairies is to make some 68 staff redundant as part of a plan for the adjustment of processing activities on its site in Monaghan.

The move comes after the business conducted a review on how best to integrate the functions of all its processing sites since its merger of LacPatrick Dairies in April 2019.

The plan will see a number of strategic operations retained on the site. Redundancies will also be necessary as some operations will be ceased or transferred to other processing locations.

Of the 130 jobs at the  Monaghan site, there will be some 68 redundancies on the site while some will be redeployed elsewhere within the Lakeland Group.

Prior to the merger, the Monaghan site, as part of the LacPatrick Dairies business, had significant and recurring losses. The site has had little or no investment in processing capabilities over the years.

Michael Hanley, CEO of Lakeland Dairies said it is essential for the business to realise efficiencies from within the merged group of processing facilities and to achieve sustainable profitability in the interests of our farm families on a long-term basis for the future.

“After careful consideration, the Board has approved this plan for the Monaghan town site which will reduce operating costs while providing for the continuation of strategic units for the business.

“Arising from this adjustment of operations, it is regrettably the case that a number of redundancies will be required in Monaghan and we will enter into consultation to discuss the roles that will be affected. We will also be providing details of any redeployment opportunities available in other parts of the Lakeland Group.

“While this development is difficult for everyone concerned, it is necessary to ensure we operate our business in the most efficient manner.

"Of the 130 jobs in Monaghan, there will be some 68 redundancies on the site while some will be redeployed elsewhere within the Lakeland Group," he said.

Lakeland Dairies processes over 1.85 billion litres of milk annually from 3,200 farm families.

Online Editors


