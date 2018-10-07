Labour, or the shortage of it, is being cited as a growing issue in the agri sector, a new report states.

Labour, or the shortage of it, is being cited as a growing issue in the agri sector, a new report states.

Labour a growing issue for farming as sector becomes more reliant on foreign workers

According to the report by Genfitt, on performance trends in the Irish agricultural sector, labour was a "big, consistent theme" of the report this year.

It found that labour issues are being felt first hand by farmers as there are not enough people who want to work in the sector with farm businesses forced to look to Poland, Latvia and Brazil to find workers.

The reason cited is more young people are attending secondary education, with less people taking apprenticeships, as more receive third-level education. "No longer is farming a family business, as we see the rise in bigger, more commercial farms."

It also said that at industry level, the challenge is to change the business of farming, making jobs more appealing and giving farmers the skills to manage people better.

"No longer are people willing to work for poor pay, in poor conditions, with long and irregular hours. We need to train farmers in management, coupled with better resource solutions such as shared labour, contracting or automation.

Aurivo Chief Executive Aaron Forde said at the launch of the report that labour is an issue across the sector, as Ireland nears full employment.

Ronan Egan, Genfitt Managing Director, said that the sector must look at how it will attract young people and retain them within the sector.