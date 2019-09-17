Knackeries to reopen after agreement with Department

Knackeries around the country are to temporarily resume operations after talks between the Animal Collectors Association (ACA)and the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine.

The ACA whose members operate knackeries, said the recommencement of services is temporary and ‘ based on a verbal agreement,’ given by the Department yesterday (Monday) .

Once formal confirmation is received by the A.C.A . is received, it said ‘Full Knackeries services will resume as normal.’

‘Obviously it is in the best interest of all stakeholders involved that this is speedily concluded thus avoiding any further hardship to both the farming and knackery industries,’ the ACA added.

Online Editors