Knackeries at breaking point with 'enormous backlog' of dead animals

Collection services at one of the largest knackeries in the midlands are close to a standstill due to an influx of fallen stock after the recent storms.

Portlaoise-based John Styles told the Farming Independent that he has never witnessed such large numbers of farm animals, especially cows and sheep, arriving for processing at his premises.

John Styles & Sons is currently dealing with between 130 and 170 fallen animals a day, while a Meath knackery confirmed it took in 32 tonnes of dead livestock last week. Mr Styles warned that farmers battling fodder shortages are likely to suffer even more losses in the coming weeks, which will in turn put his knackery under further pressure as he struggles to secure staff to work overtime. "We are currently working seven days a week and simply cannot keep up with the demand. We just do not have enough staff and cannot get enough drivers to do collections and deliveries to the rendering plant," he said.

Mr Styles, who has been in the business for 30 years, said that the fallout from the storms is far from over. "Farmers are still finding dead sheep on their land, weeks after the last storm has passed. And that situation is likely to get worse as fodder supplies begin to dry up. "My heart really goes out to these men and women who have had the worst winter," he added.