Kilkenny-based Iverk Produce wins new €100m deal with Aldi

Aldi Ireland has agreed a new €100m five-year deal with Kilkenny-based Iverk Produce to supply all of Aldi’s 150 Irish stores with its 100pc Irish grown and packed potatoes.

In a statement today it announced a contract extension where Iverk will supply 24,000t of locally-grown potatoes to Aldi annually.

Iverk Produce has supplied Aldi since 1999 and now supplies 75pc of Aldi’s range of Irish Rooster, Maris Piper, Maritiema, Kerr Pinks, Golden Wonders and baby potatoes.

“Iverk has supplied our Irish stores for more than 20 years and we are delighted to further extend our partnership for another five,” said John Curtin, Aldi Ireland Group Buying Director.

“Aldi is committed to supporting Irish growers so our customers can enjoy the very best vegetables,” he said.

James O’Shea, Iverk Produce said the contract is a massive boost for both staff and growers.

“Working with Aldi has given us the security to expand and invest in our business and we look forward to working with Aldi for many years to come,” he said.

According to James, the contract will give Iverk Produce the security to invest in a new state-of-the-art packhouse, which will bring all their existing lines into a fully automated packhouse with new racking, fridges and an optical sorter that will allow for future growth and development.

Founded by the O’Shea family in 1830 along the river Suir, Iverk Produce is one of the largest suppliers of fresh fruit and vegetables in Ireland. Based in Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, Iverk works with over 50 local growing partners and now employs 150 people full-time with a further 35 part-time staff.

Aldi recently opened its 150th store in Ireland since it entered the Irish market in 1999 when it opened a new store in Cahersiveen, Kerry.

Currently working with over 330 Irish food and drink producers, Aldi spent €1bn with its Irish suppliers in 2021 and has invested more than €3m in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018.

Late last year Aldi said it would invest €320m over the next three years (2022-2024) in a bid to further grow its share of the Irish grocery market. The investment drive will see Aldi open 30 new stores across the country, building on the €1.6bn Aldi has already invested in its 149 Irish stores and distribution network.